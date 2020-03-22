Wuhan University is known to have over 1,000 famed cherry tress on the campus that attracts tourists every year who come to watch the trees blooming in all its glory but, things are different this time.
#Wuhan university organizes ten-day live broadcast to show #cherryblossom in campus #China pic.twitter.com/4v1hqsTVPp— Hans Solo (@thandojo) March 17, 2020
Since, the campus is closed amid the coronavirus outbreak, media outlets have decided to live stream cherry blossoms on the internet from 10 AM to 4 PM every day, until 25th March.
Cherry blossoms gradually come out at Wuhan University. Since the campus is not open to the public due to epidemic control regulations, the University is sharing the amazing views via the internet from 10 am to 4 pm every day until March 25. #CherryBlossom #Covid_19 #China pic.twitter.com/IvGqI5Z9TH— China Daily (@ChinaDaily) March 17, 2020
I mean, just look at how pretty it looks! This is surreal.
Here are some more amazing pictures of the cherry blossoms sprouting in different parts of China.
Cherry flowers in full blossom at tea garden in Yongfu Town of Zhangping, east China's Fujian Province #AmazingChina pic.twitter.com/w0rIwICqRu— China News 中国新闻网 (@Echinanews) March 17, 2020
As March braces the season of cherry blossoms, Wuhan University on Monday will launch a channel on social media to livestream the scenery of cherry blossom for flower appreciators. As a hard-hit city of #COVID19, Wuhan is still in lockdown for the virus containment. pic.twitter.com/zk3ZiJ4V5Z— People's Daily, China (@PDChina) March 15, 2020
#china This is cherry blossom in Wuhan, China .🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/KyRnVqEIhb— 杜丛林dudu (@Dickclark24) March 17, 2020
Spotting the early-flowering cherry variety: tsubaki-kan-zakura (camellia winter cherry)— 魅力無錫 Wuxi China (@WuxiCity) March 19, 2020
The buds of this kind of #cherryblossom take around 7 days from flowering to totally wilt, so you can usually see examples of new and old flowers on the same tree. #Wuxi #椿寒樱 pic.twitter.com/kAjo8Eg44n
#GlamorChina Cherry blossom is starting to sprout at #WestLake in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang province. pic.twitter.com/NsXTAcWg4c— China Daily (@ChinaDaily) March 20, 2020
Scenery of #cherryblossom in Guian New District, SW #China pic.twitter.com/tJKLYsQeHi— Hans Solo (@thandojo) March 14, 2020
And, just like us even the internet is in love with what they are seeing:
