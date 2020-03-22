Spring has come a little early for the people of China as Chinese media outlets are live streaming cherry blossoms at Wuhan University for all those who are staying at home under self-quarantine.

Wuhan University is known to have over 1,000 famed cherry tress on the campus that attracts tourists every year who come to watch the trees blooming in all its glory but, things are different this time.

Since, the campus is closed amid the coronavirus outbreak, media outlets have decided to live stream cherry blossoms on the internet from 10 AM to 4 PM every day, until 25th March.

This initiative was started on Monday (16th March) and the feed has already garnered millions of views and hits. Media outlets put cameras at scenic spots around the campus to live stream beautiful spring blossoms.

Cherry blossoms gradually come out at Wuhan University. Since the campus is not open to the public due to epidemic control regulations, the University is sharing the amazing views via the internet from 10 am to 4 pm every day until March 25. #CherryBlossom #Covid_19 #China pic.twitter.com/IvGqI5Z9TH — China Daily (@ChinaDaily) March 17, 2020

I mean, just look at how pretty it looks! This is surreal.

As a tourist spot, Wuhan is famous for its breakfast culture, hot dry noodles and the cherry blossoms. Given the current scenario, these cherry blossoms are bringing positivity and putting smiles on people's faces.

Here are some more amazing pictures of the cherry blossoms sprouting in different parts of China.

Cherry flowers in full blossom at tea garden in Yongfu Town of Zhangping, east China's Fujian Province #AmazingChina pic.twitter.com/w0rIwICqRu — China News 中国新闻网 (@Echinanews) March 17, 2020

Cherry blossom in Wuhan University: First batch of cherry trees since WWII was given by Japanese PM Kakuei Tanaka in 1972 when China and Japan normalized their diplomatic relationship. pic.twitter.com/YaqTB49roj — Xu Zeyu (@XuZeyu_Philip) March 17, 2020

As March braces the season of cherry blossoms, Wuhan University on Monday will launch a channel on social media to livestream the scenery of cherry blossom for flower appreciators. As a hard-hit city of #COVID19, Wuhan is still in lockdown for the virus containment. pic.twitter.com/zk3ZiJ4V5Z — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) March 15, 2020

Spotting the early-flowering cherry variety: tsubaki-kan-zakura (camellia winter cherry)

The buds of this kind of #cherryblossom take around 7 days from flowering to totally wilt, so you can usually see examples of new and old flowers on the same tree. #Wuxi #椿寒樱 pic.twitter.com/kAjo8Eg44n — 魅力無錫 Wuxi China (@WuxiCity) March 19, 2020

#GlamorChina Cherry blossom is starting to sprout at #WestLake in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang province. pic.twitter.com/NsXTAcWg4c — China Daily (@ChinaDaily) March 20, 2020

And, just like us even the internet is in love with what they are seeing:

