Spring has come a little early for the people of China as Chinese media outlets are live streaming cherry blossoms at Wuhan University for all those who are staying at home under self-quarantine. 

Wuhan University is known to have over 1,000 famed cherry tress on the campus that attracts tourists every year who come to watch the trees blooming in all its glory but, things are different this time. 

Since, the campus is closed amid the coronavirus outbreak, media outlets have decided to live stream cherry blossoms on the internet from 10 AM to 4 PM every day, until 25th March. 

This initiative was started on Monday (16th March) and the feed has already garnered millions of views and hits. Media outlets put cameras at scenic spots around the campus to live stream beautiful spring blossoms.

I mean, just look at how pretty it looks! This is surreal. 

As a tourist spot, Wuhan is famous for its breakfast culture, hot dry noodles and the cherry blossoms. Given the current scenario, these cherry blossoms are bringing positivity and putting smiles on people's faces. 

Here are some more amazing pictures of the cherry blossoms sprouting in different parts of China. 

And, just like us even the internet is in love with what they are seeing:

Currently, China is among the worst-hit countries by the coronavirus pandemic. More than 81,000 cases have been confirmed and more than 3,000 deaths have been reported. 