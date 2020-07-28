5-year-old Aneeshwar Kunchala has become a star in the UK by raising around ₹3.7 lakhs for COVID-19 relief work in India.

In an interview given to The Times of India, he said, "I am happy to meet Andy and would like to do tons of challenges like these to help doctors and also fight against Covid-19".

"We are raising lots of money...to help all the sick people at the doctors get better"



Inspirational five-year-old Aneeshwar Kunchala inspired 56 other kids to join him to raise money for @GiveIndia’s #Covid19 response fund.



Together they have raised £3230 after cycling 4,300km pic.twitter.com/qBaUezM3u9 — HomeAwayFromHomeland (@HAFHomeland) June 27, 2020

He started a campaign called 'Little pedallers Aneesh and his friends', where he cycled a distance of 3,200 kilometers along with his 60 other friends.

Before this, Aneesh had also come up with a cricket challenge to help the NHS workers in the UK.

Yes, #worldcup2019 is inspiring many children .. #Aneeshwar is one among them .. enabled him to learn cricket and raise funds for #NHS 10 days -1000 hits and raised £2920. pic.twitter.com/a6RKzY2HRp — Anil Kunchala (@kunchala_anil) July 15, 2020

To honour his efforts, MP Andy Carter from Warrington South paid the young guy a visit recently. After the meeting, he said:

I was so pleased to meet a young boy from Warrington who has taken it upon himself to raise funds for Covid-19 response. What a fantastic achievement.

Five-year-old Aneeshwar Kunchala raised more than £2,700 for #NHS workers on the frontline in the battle against #coronavirus by playing #cricket.



The inspirational youngster was saved by hospital staff, aged one, when he was fighting for his life after triggering a nut allergy. pic.twitter.com/LluM2iispw — HomeAwayFromHomeland (@HAFHomeland) June 6, 2020

Inspirational five-year-old Aneeshwar Kunchala is well into his 10-day cricket challenge - which will see him knock 1000 ‘hits’ with the bat to raise money for @WHHNHS



The youngster - who was saved by hospital staff when he was one - has already smashed past initial £1000 target pic.twitter.com/UoS0Yipiy5 — Aran Dhillon (@arandhillonWG) May 1, 2020

Aneesh is going to meet MP Charlotte Nichols next and has already spoken about his campaign to British deputy high commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Andrew Fleming.

Kudos to 5-year-old Telugu boy Aneeshwar Kunchala who cycled 100 kms in Manchester and raised 2.6 lakhs to support those fighting #Covid_19 pandemic in India.



An inspiring #LivingBridge story! https://t.co/K0BkQfPQx6 via @timesofindia pic.twitter.com/BCPOhKxPdv — UK in Hyderabad🇬🇧🇮🇳 (@UKinHyderabad) June 23, 2020