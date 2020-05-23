The usual and most common images you see of ministers are in official capacities - examining some kind of public space, signing documents, cutting ribbons, kissing babies - that kind of thing. You most certainly don't think of rock and roll.

Well Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma is a different breed - he recently put up a video ripping the Iron Maiden song Wasted Years on his electric guitar, distortion and all. That's metal AF!

He said he was unwinding and letting loose after 3 hectic days of Assembly sessions. One thing's for sure - it's not often you see an Indian politician jamming out.

The video caught the attention of a whole lot of people, who praised his playing and were generally just happy to see a CM in such a different avatar.

What a rockstar!