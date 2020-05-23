The usual and most common images you see of ministers are in official capacities - examining some kind of public space, signing documents, cutting ribbons, kissing babies - that kind of thing. You most certainly don't think of rock and roll.

Well Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma is a different breed - he recently put up a video ripping the Iron Maiden song Wasted Years on his electric guitar, distortion and all. That's metal AF!

He said he was unwinding and letting loose after 3 hectic days of Assembly sessions. One thing's for sure - it's not often you see an Indian politician jamming out.

The video caught the attention of a whole lot of people, who praised his playing and were generally just happy to see a CM in such a different avatar.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Shri. Conrad Sangma, who never fails to impress us 👍.@SangmaConrad @nppmeghalaya pic.twitter.com/meis4qsuif — WeTheNagas (@WeTheNagas) May 23, 2020

Meghalaya’s Chief Minister Conrad Sangma killing it!!

Iron Maiden - Wasted Years. pic.twitter.com/vlNu9XRbx2 — Naga Hills (@Hillsnaga) May 23, 2020

Here you go. Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma playing the riff of Iron Maiden’s Wasted Years. How cool is #NorthEast and how proud am I. https://t.co/tfXxNYjuir — Kaushik Kashyap (@Kaushikroon) May 23, 2020

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's Musical skill https://t.co/NjNGirHgwo via @YouTube. What a total rockstar of a CM. 👏👏👏👏👏🇮🇳🇮🇳🙏🙏 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) May 23, 2020

What a rockstar!