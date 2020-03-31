The sudden lockdown across India with the view of controlling coronavirus, has resulted in a serious inconvenience for migrant workers, many of whom decided to walk to their homes on foot.
One of them, with a fractured leg.
Watch | "Have no work, can't send money to my family": migrant worker tears plaster off fractured leg, begins 240-km walk to hometown in Rajasthan.#CoronavirusLockdown #CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/VthPjw44tU— NDTV (@ndtv) March 31, 2020
In a video shared by NDTV, the migrant worker can be seen tearing off his plaster while sitting on the middle of the road.
He was also quoted as saying:
Have no work, can't send money to my family.
His hometown is in Rajasthan reportedly, and is 240 kilometers away.
Walking that distance with a fractured foot seems impossible, but a lot of people have found themselves in these situations after the lockdown and that is just unfortunate.
