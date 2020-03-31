The sudden lockdown across India with the view of controlling coronavirus, has resulted in a serious inconvenience for migrant workers, many of whom decided to walk to their homes on foot.

One of them, with a fractured leg.

Watch | "Have no work, can't send money to my family": migrant worker tears plaster off fractured leg, begins 240-km walk to hometown in Rajasthan.#CoronavirusLockdown #CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/VthPjw44tU — NDTV (@ndtv) March 31, 2020

In a video shared by NDTV, the migrant worker can be seen tearing off his plaster while sitting on the middle of the road.

He was also quoted as saying:

Have no work, can't send money to my family.

His hometown is in Rajasthan reportedly, and is 240 kilometers away.

Walking that distance with a fractured foot seems impossible, but a lot of people have found themselves in these situations after the lockdown and that is just unfortunate.

So very heart rending! — Susmita Ghosh (@Susmita02253586) March 31, 2020

Shame the thousands of crores spent on statues parks monuments and buildings has not helped the nation. It was never meant to be. Privilege is only for the few not the many. Slogans are just that. Slogans. — Dilip Kumar Gandhi दिलीप कुमार गांधी 🇮🇳 🇬🇧 (@Doc_BeTheChange) March 31, 2020

Really unbelievable — Mukhtar (@DrMukhtar3) March 31, 2020

Hoping that the government comes up with some solution. This is just unaaceptable.