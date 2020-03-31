The sudden lockdown across India with the view of controlling coronavirus, has resulted in a serious inconvenience for migrant workers, many of whom decided to walk to their homes on foot.

One of them, with a fractured leg.

In a video shared by NDTV, the migrant worker can be seen tearing off his plaster while sitting on the middle of the road.

He was also quoted as saying:

Have no work, can't send money to my family.
migrant worker tears plaster off fractured leg
Source: Twitter/NDTV

His hometown is in Rajasthan reportedly, and is 240 kilometers away. 

Walking that distance with a fractured foot seems impossible, but a lot of people have found themselves in these situations after the lockdown and that is just unfortunate.

Hoping that the government comes up with some solution. This is just unaaceptable.