Migrant workers of our country are going through hell. They have no food, no water and no help but they are still determined to return back to their hometowns, by hook or by crook.

Here's one such heart-breaking story of a migrant worker who's video is going viral. 

A migrant worker was seen carrying his injured son on his injured shoulders. The man has walked almost 900 kms and was on his way to his hometown in M.P. 

However, the video was made in U.P's Kanpur. His son Brajesh Kumar, 15, had a severe wound in his neck and was unable to walk.

According to reports, Rajkumar, the migrant worker started walking from Punjab when the lockdown was announced. His injured son couldn't walk so he made a makeshift cot and carried his son, all the way from Punjab to M.P. 

On his way to his village in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh, Rajkumar was stopped by the police. He broke down while talking to them about the hardships they are facing. 

He said they all had to return to their native place since they didn't have any means of sustenance in Ludhiana. 

And, after seeing the sad state of affairs, everyone just has one question on their mind- "where is the government help?"

Later, the police officer made arrangements to ferry the father-son duo to their native place.

This is the sad reality of the situation. Their plight is unimaginable and we have no words to describe what they are going through. 