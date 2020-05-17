Migrant workers of our country are going through hell. They have no food, no water and no help but they are still determined to return back to their hometowns, by hook or by crook.

Here's one such heart-breaking story of a migrant worker who's video is going viral.

A migrant worker was seen carrying his injured son on his injured shoulders. The man has walked almost 900 kms and was on his way to his hometown in M.P.

However, the video was made in U.P's Kanpur. His son Brajesh Kumar, 15, had a severe wound in his neck and was unable to walk.

👉This video is of UP's Kanpur. The man is from MP. He walked 900 KMs from Punjab carrying injured son on shoulders



👉Governments have failed miserably. Ministers/Babus need to be held accountable. Those being sugar-coated about it are being dishonest 👇pic.twitter.com/pJZMKeSVcv — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) May 15, 2020

According to reports, Rajkumar, the migrant worker started walking from Punjab when the lockdown was announced. His injured son couldn't walk so he made a makeshift cot and carried his son, all the way from Punjab to M.P.

On his way to his village in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh, Rajkumar was stopped by the police. He broke down while talking to them about the hardships they are facing.

He said they all had to return to their native place since they didn't have any means of sustenance in Ludhiana.

And, after seeing the sad state of affairs, everyone just has one question on their mind- "where is the government help?"

Why can't we be a little more empathetic towards these people? Whats happening with all those Cares Fund? Why aren't we using them to ferry these people back to their home? In no way am I absolving the role of State Govts here. It's sad that they are letting down their own people — Kartik O 🏃‍♀️🏏 (@KOCricket528) May 15, 2020

It's very painful

But salute and respect for the father

Remember someone saying that he's like a father to the 130 million people of India. He should learn how a father should look after his children. — Jamal (@MJamal62) May 15, 2020

This is beyond painful to even watch. Babus, where's your conscience? — Almaas Masood (@AlmaasMasood) May 15, 2020

When states and center have those video conference calls- so they just all nod and agree to let these migrants be collateral damage ??! Seems there is consensus here to do absolutely nothing to get them home safely. — Ture patriot 🏳️‍🌈🇮🇳 (@citizenbolario) May 16, 2020

Poor people have immensely suffered — munna21977 (@munna21977) May 16, 2020

The apathy of the govt has a social injustice angle to it. Very few in middle class are holding the govt accountable which is the reason why sufferings are perpetuating for so long. https://t.co/bgGcnyku3m — Al Hindi (@Bro_Hindi) May 15, 2020

Shame on this establishment! — Salesgirl Sitharaman ( FM-in-C) (@mallu_rebel) May 16, 2020

If I was PM/CM or hold any powerful position in the govt, country would witness the mass suspension of officials, top to bottom. — Wasi (@575a2890e746413) May 15, 2020

Later, the police officer made arrangements to ferry the father-son duo to their native place.

This is the sad reality of the situation. Their plight is unimaginable and we have no words to describe what they are going through.