With no transportation or means to get food, thousands of migrant workers are dangerously crossing river Yamuna at night to reach their homes in Bihar and UP.

MIGRANTS CROSSING YAMUNA on foot: जब अब आप रात में घरों में सो रहे हैं तो ये प्रवासी मज़दूर रात के अंधेरे अपनी जान जोखिम में डालकर यमुना पैदल पार कर रहे हैं सोंचिए कितने मजबूर हैं,हरियाणा के यमुनानगर से यूपी के सहारनपुर पहुंचने के लिए यमुना पार कर रहे हैं ⁦@saharanpurpol⁩ pic.twitter.com/5VT2HMdbvd — Saurabh shukla (@Saurabh_Unmute) May 23, 2020

A report from NDTV said that after repeated efforts of going back and living in shelter homes without food, many of these people have decided to take things upon themselves.

They cross the river from Yamunanagar, Haryana, at night to escape the scorching May heat but video footage shows that many are doing it at daytime as well.

After heightened vigil at state borders, migrants taking another risk of dangerously crossing river. Video of migrants trying to enter Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh from Haryana by crossing Yamuna river on water tubes. pic.twitter.com/kKRAHXAjoi — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 19, 2020

Close to 2,000 cross Yamuna every day to enter into UP from Haryana, using rubber tubes #CoronaPandemic #CoronVirusUpdates #Covid_19india pic.twitter.com/xLc3YpVO7a — Sandeep Rai (@RaiSandeepTOI) May 21, 2020

In @timesofindia today, Yamuna turns into India’s Rio Grande, reports @RaiSandeepTOI



With rubber tubes, migrants sneak across border from Haryana into Uttar Pradesh



Acc to administration figures in Saharanpur, the number of people sneaking in could be 3,000.. pic.twitter.com/Go8WfSWQKx — Rohan Dua (@rohanduaTOI) May 21, 2020

Around 2,000 migrant workers have been crossing Yamuna.

NDTV talked to a 16-year-old daily wage worker Rahul, who said:

We didn't have money, police thrashed us on the road. That's why we are crossing the river at night. I will walk till Bihar.

In this connection, a video had emerged from Haryana a few days ago, and it showed the police thrashing migrant workers.

Yamuna nagar Haryana, cops allegedly beating the migrant labourers, how much more cruelty we have to see from this Anti Poor Gov #Auraiya pic.twitter.com/tDDanEh1MW — Al hindi🇮🇳 (@mirza_j3) May 17, 2020

As of now, no policemen can be seen on the riverbank as thousands of people cross the river with their belongings. However, Saharanpur police has taken note of the matter.



Meanwhile, only help has come from villagers near Yamunanagar, who are giving the migrant workers food and water.

