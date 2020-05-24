Desperate and hungry, migrant workers across India are still trying to reach their homes even after 2 months of a nationwide lockdown.

The Sharmik Special trains operated by the Indian Railways to ferry stranded labourers home are also reportedly running in unhygienic conditions and passengers are facing shortage of food and water.

Tired and exhausted, these migrant workers are trying to feed themselves in whichever way possible. Recently, a video of migrants picking water bottles from the platform at Deen Dayal Upadhyay railway station in UP went viral on social media.

Hungry and exhausted. They earned their living by working daily till they became destitute.



The incident was reported from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Station where migrants alleged that they were not given water after which this happened.... Video from @qazifarazahmad pic.twitter.com/maON4cXaHT — Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) May 23, 2020

As the train stopped, passengers rushed towards the platform and started taking water bottles kept on the station.

The video not only sheds light on the plight of migrants, but also shows how the nation is failing them at every point.

All those calling migrants for lootera pls remind when was the last time you saw something like this when things were normal. Be in there shoes for 5 days. I challenge you will not call them lootera ever after. This is survival for them. — Into The Wild (@Living_till_85) May 23, 2020

Bhai 300km paidal aur 2din bhuke rah kar dekho.



Faaltu me ghar par baith ke tweet krne se smjh me nahi aayga.



2 waqt ka khana nahi milega to sab kuch krne lagoge. — Apolitical_Bond (@Apolitical_Bond) May 23, 2020

A lot of aatmanirbhar passengers !! — vinita_nigam (@vinita_nigam) May 23, 2020

This is what India has come to — Ajay (@MalabarBiryani) May 23, 2020

Another such incident was reported from Old Delhi Railway Station on Friday, 22nd May. Here migrants gathered around a cart loaded with cartons of chips, biscuits and water. They took whatever they could lay their hands on.

Desperate migrants at old #Delhi railway station were seen pouncing on a push cart carrying food. Railways conducts a probe into this incident. pic.twitter.com/p5LVDaobfI — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) May 24, 2020

In the absence of railway police, it led to chaos and disorder on the platform.

As migrants across the country battle hunger and unemployment, it just breaks our hearts to see these videos of desperation.