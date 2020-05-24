In some heartbreaking news about the plight of migrant workers, a woman lost her new-born child after covering over 100 kilometers from Ludhiana (Punjab) to Ambala (Haryana) on foot.

It was her first child with her husband of 2 years, reports India Today.

migrant worker gives birth to a child who dies
Source: The Hindu/Image for Representation

Bindia and Jatin Ram, both in their 20s, set out on a long journey from Punjab to their home in Bihar last week. 

Which is unimaginable to begin with but even more saddening because of Bindia's state.

migrant workers leave for home on foot
Source: The Guardian/Image for Representation

Somewhere near Ambala, she gave birth to the child, a girl, in a local hospital after some help from the police. But the new-born passed away soon after. 

The couple performed the last rights in the same city.

migrant workers travelling on foot
Source: India TV/Image for Representation

For now, an NGO has taken them in and will take care of the couple until arrangements for going back home are made for them.

When will this trouble end?