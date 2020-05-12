Addressing the nation, PM Modi has said that tomorrow the finance minister will be announcing a relief package, that along with previous decisions made by the RBI and the centre would amount to ₹20 lakh crore, about 10% of India's GDP.

Speaking about the pandemic and India's response to it, the PM claimed that two lakh PPE kits and two lakh N95 masks were being manufactured in India every day despite the country never having manufactured PPE kits or 95 masks.

India is currently under the third phase of the lockdown till 17 May to curb the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

You can watch the entire speech here:

The country has recorded over 70,000 coronavirus cases and 2,293 deaths so far, according to the Health Ministry data.