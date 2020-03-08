On the occasion of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially announced logging out of his social media handles to give seven women achievers a chance to take over accounts. 

Source: India Today

In his official signing off tweet he wrote, " We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti. As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts."

As a part of the #SheInspiresUs campaign and to celebrate the 'nari shakti', he further added the need to showcase the struggles of a few women achievers of the nation with an aim to motivate others. 

Throughout the day, 7 women achievers from all across the country will be taking over PM Modi's social media handles in turns with an aim to inspire us with their heartwarming stories. 