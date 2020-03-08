On the occasion of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially announced logging out of his social media handles to give seven women achievers a chance to take over accounts.

In his official signing off tweet he wrote, " We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti. As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts."

Greetings on International Women’s Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti.

As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

As a part of the #SheInspiresUs campaign and to celebrate the 'nari shakti', he further added the need to showcase the struggles of a few women achievers of the nation with an aim to motivate others.

India has outstanding women achievers in all parts of the nation. These women have done great work in a wide range of sectors. Their struggles and aspirations motivate millions. Let us keep celebrating the achievements of such women and learning from them. #SheInspiresUs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

Throughout the day, 7 women achievers from all across the country will be taking over PM Modi's social media handles in turns with an aim to inspire us with their heartwarming stories.