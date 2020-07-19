Today's heavy rain might have brought down the city's temperatures but for the less fortunate among us. it also brought disaster. 

Source: Hindustan Times

According to Hindustan Times, more than half a dozen shanties at a slum in Delhi's Anna Nagar were swept away due to the rains around 10.30 am today. 

Source: Twitter

While there have been no reports of any casualty, the video of the incident that is going online appears to have come straight out of a disaster movie. 

Quite obviously, Twitter is horrified at the sight of this. 

This is truly horrifying. 