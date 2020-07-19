Today's heavy rain might have brought down the city's temperatures but for the less fortunate among us. it also brought disaster.

According to Hindustan Times, more than half a dozen shanties at a slum in Delhi's Anna Nagar were swept away due to the rains around 10.30 am today.

While there have been no reports of any casualty, the video of the incident that is going online appears to have come straight out of a disaster movie.

Quite obviously, Twitter is horrified at the sight of this.

🙏🙏this happens each and every year but our government won't consider it as a problem.😔😔

This problem can be solved with the help of proper probe of the vulnerable places for flood..

But our both the state & central gov consider it as a act of God & they just move on. — Ashish Singh 🇮🇳 (@Ashish_039905) July 19, 2020

What the Fish! Is that a black hole? — Surya J (@Suryajanapadala) July 19, 2020

OO God ....have mercy 🙏 — Sona.S🌟🌟 (@MSona69334400) July 19, 2020

Scary visuals after Delhi rains:



Houses swept away in a drain.



Visuals from Anna Nagar slum cluster near ITO Ring Road.



As of now no casualty has been reported.

pic.twitter.com/gYzsQIPysk — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) July 19, 2020

"I am ready to work with the Centre for Delhi's betterment. I want PM Modi's blessing for Delhi's vikas," said Arvind Kejriwal in February 2020



Delhi today after rains:pic.twitter.com/oOy0kLISG0 — Rofl Republic (@i_theindian) July 19, 2020

This is truly horrifying.