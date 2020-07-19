Today's heavy rain might have brought down the city's temperatures but for the less fortunate among us. it also brought disaster.
According to Hindustan Times, more than half a dozen shanties at a slum in Delhi's Anna Nagar were swept away due to the rains around 10.30 am today.
While there have been no reports of any casualty, the video of the incident that is going online appears to have come straight out of a disaster movie.
#Delhi near WHO office ! #ITO Video via @mukeshmukeshs pic.twitter.com/vJqKEGloxX— Neeta Sharma (@NEETAS11) July 19, 2020
Quite obviously, Twitter is horrified at the sight of this.
What the Fish! Is that a black hole?— Surya J (@Suryajanapadala) July 19, 2020
OO God ....have mercy 🙏— Sona.S🌟🌟 (@MSona69334400) July 19, 2020
This is truly horrifying.