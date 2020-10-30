Actor Mukesh Khanna, who essayed the iconic role of Shaktiman in the popular show of the same name in the 90s, has figured out what leads to the Me Too movement. 

Any person with an ounce of sensibility will say - harassment, which is unfortunate and should stop. Right? No. According to Mukesh, this happened because women want to have the rights that men have. 

(Sir, Me Too movement is about women telling what they went through and demanding justice. What has wanting to work or earning as much as men got to do with that?)

mukesh khanna interview
Source: India TV News

In an un-dated interview, he can be heard saying:

Aaj aurat mard ke saath kandhe se kandha mila ke chalne ki baat karti hain...problem yahin se shuru hoti hai. Sabse pehle jo member suffer karta hai woh hai ghar ka bachcha. Jisko ma nahin milti. Aaya ke saath baith kar Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi dekh raha hota hai.
Mukesh Khanna Interview Controversial
Source: The Indian Express

Anyway, in a quality often found in problematic people, Mukesh seems really convinced that what he is saying is correct. So he continues:

(Women say) main bhi wohi karungi jo mard karta hai. Nahin, mard mard hai, aurat aurat hai.

Obviously, he has lost the plot, much to the disappointment of people who looked up to him as kids. 

Not all heroes wear capes, or make sense, or understand basic things like human rights and their violation. Sigh!