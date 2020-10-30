Actor Mukesh Khanna, who essayed the iconic role of Shaktiman in the popular show of the same name in the 90s, has figured out what leads to the Me Too movement.

Any person with an ounce of sensibility will say - harassment, which is unfortunate and should stop. Right? No. According to Mukesh, this happened because women want to have the rights that men have.

(Sir, Me Too movement is about women telling what they went through and demanding justice. What has wanting to work or earning as much as men got to do with that?)

In an un-dated interview, he can be heard saying:

Aaj aurat mard ke saath kandhe se kandha mila ke chalne ki baat karti hain...problem yahin se shuru hoti hai. Sabse pehle jo member suffer karta hai woh hai ghar ka bachcha. Jisko ma nahin milti. Aaya ke saath baith kar Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi dekh raha hota hai.

Anyway, in a quality often found in problematic people, Mukesh seems really convinced that what he is saying is correct. So he continues:

(Women say) main bhi wohi karungi jo mard karta hai. Nahin, mard mard hai, aurat aurat hai.

Actor turned right wing rabble rouser Mukesh Khanna says women going out to work and thinking of being equal to men is cause of #metoo pic.twitter.com/1sZ37GudTy — Hindutva Watch (@Hindutva__watch) October 30, 2020

Obviously, he has lost the plot, much to the disappointment of people who looked up to him as kids.

What the fuck? Did he actually say that #MeToo 's root cause is women started to work with men? Really? this is the guy we enjoyed as shaktiman who has now ruined our childhood image lol piece of shit https://t.co/GQafMmSPBt — P (@TheseHairFlips) October 30, 2020

Shaktiman sir, what is this? https://t.co/vtBLAwspFs — Leon Aldrin (@LeonAldrin1) October 30, 2020

Such a disappointment 😕😕 https://t.co/hKXZfMsH6L — STAY HOME STAY SAFE (@ashrafnalakath) October 30, 2020

Didn’t know shaktiman’s superpowers also included being a misogynistic pig and perpetuating a vicious patriarchal cycle 😥 https://t.co/c26toMvy1F — ragnarok (@aruararu) October 30, 2020

Another childhood memory (Shaktimaan) ruined 😔 https://t.co/GUqqYTb7IM — r/India on Reddit (@redditindia) October 30, 2020

When your childhood super hero turns out to be a sexist turd https://t.co/UyzXyba5ug — Vedant (@LakhaniVedant) October 30, 2020

Sorry Shaktiman but this is fucked up. https://t.co/ZoK1Gi0mSr — WASH YOUR HANDS (@dangertoon) October 30, 2020

🤣🤣

Itne murkh log aapko uss side hi milenge, why it's always womens duty to look after their child, children's are shared responsibility of both, secondly, its solely women's decision to work or not, we can just accept it but denying it is certainly a violation of FR. https://t.co/k0wwEfLXXm — Abhi (@Ak_sooryavans) October 30, 2020

Can't believe I threw a tantrum till my father got us a TV so I can watch saktimaan!!! 😓😓#SorryDad You were right. https://t.co/olGjD3BiMC — #DalitLivesMatters (@MuffinMan_78) October 30, 2020

Not all heroes wear capes, or make sense, or understand basic things like human rights and their violation. Sigh!