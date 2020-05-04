The Mumbai police has registered a fresh case against journalist Arnab Goswami. This FIR was filed for allegedly spreading communal hatred.



The complainant by the name of Irfan Abubakar Shaikh accused both the channel and Goswami of trying to spread hatred against the Muslim community. He claimed that Goswami targeted a mosque in Bandra that had no link to the protest by migrants on April 14 outside Bandra station.

The case was filed at the Pydhonie police station. The complainant who is the secretary of the Raza Educational Welfare Society mentioned in his statement,

There was no link or issue related to the mosque near the Bandra station. The only issue was that the migrants had gathered in the open space near the mosque. But Arnab purposely highlighted the mosque to create communal disturbance in the city.

According to Hindustan Times, the complainant also highlighted statements from Goswami such as,

Ab se thodi der pehle Mumbai ke Bandra me Jama Masjid Hai.’ Aur Is Jama Masjid Ke Pass Achanak Hazaro logo Ki Bheed Jama Hogae’. Mumbai ke Bandra me masjid Ke pass kisne bheed jutae. Lockdown me har Bheed Masjid ke pass kyu Juti Hai?

Earlier, a total of 16 complaints were filed against Goswami in Maharashtra, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh for defaming Congress President Sonia Gandhi. The Supreme Court had allowed the police to continue with investigations into one of the FIRs filed but stayed the rest.