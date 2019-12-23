Back in 2018, it was decided that the country's financial capital will get it's first ever Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) run veterinary hospital.
Sena's youth leader Aaditya Thackeray confirmed the news on Sunday, December 22.
Our BMC election promise of having pet clinics in Mumbai being fulfilled https://t.co/ucM6CKjyEH— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 22, 2019
The construction of the veterinary hospital, which will be built across a land area of 1,979 sq meter behind Arthur Road jail, will begin soon as the Mahalaxmi trust was given the approval by the municipality.
Unlike the proposed municipal hospital, there are only private clinics and a private hospital available in the Khar district of Mumbai.
Earlier reports claimed that the hospital will have 25 departments like OPD, inter-patient, surgery, gynaecology, accident and ICU, cancer, skin diseases, crematorium, CT-scan, MRI, radiology, sonography, dialysis centre, blood bank etc.
Before a partnering trust was decided for the hospital, four people submitted their applications including a representative from the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust.
The administration had submitted a proposal to the reforms committee on Saturday to transfer the plot at Mahalaxmi to the trust for three years.