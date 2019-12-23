Back in 2018, it was decided that the country's financial capital will get it's first ever Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) run veterinary hospital. 

A year later, Shiv Sena has finally taken steps to initiate the project in association with Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. 

Sena's youth leader Aaditya Thackeray confirmed the news on Sunday, December 22. 

Re-tweeting and sharing the tweet put by Sena leader Sachin Ahir, Thackeray believed they've fulfilled their promise of building a hospital for animals that they made during the BMC elections in 2017. 

The construction of the veterinary hospital, which will be built across a land area of 1,979 sq meter behind Arthur Road jail, will begin soon as the Mahalaxmi trust was given the approval by the municipality.

It was decided to build the hospital along with the trust so that people can get stray as well as pet animals treated at discounted rates.

Unlike the proposed municipal hospital, there are only private clinics and a private hospital available in the Khar district of Mumbai. 

These units are moreover costly and a lot of pet owners avoid going there because of that reason. 

Earlier reports claimed that the hospital will have 25 departments like OPD, inter-patient, surgery, gynaecology, accident and ICU, cancer, skin diseases, crematorium, CT-scan, MRI, radiology, sonography, dialysis centre, blood bank etc.

Before a partnering trust was decided for the hospital, four people submitted their applications including a representative from the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. 

After hours of discussion and initiation, it was decided that the trust will get the opportunity as it amassed the most number of points (5.5) out of the available options. 

The administration had submitted a proposal to the reforms committee on Saturday to transfer the plot at Mahalaxmi to the trust for three years.