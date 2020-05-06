As the government announced the reopening of liquor shops throughout the country, tons of people (literally) rushed to buy alcohol. These designated shops were opened in Red, Orange and Green Zones with several guidelines.

Soon pictures of hundreds of men in long queues started circulating on the internet!

Uttarakhand: Shoppers brave hailstorm to buy liquor at a shop on Mall Road in Nainital today. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/lvU2K1HT2c — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

One such video from Nainital was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, Parveen Kaswan, on Twitter. Now, while the people in this video are maintaining social distance unlike many others, they are also standing in the midst of a serious hailstorm, waiting to buy booze!

Agnipath.. Agnipath.. Agnipath. Outside a liquor shop. Today. Via Whatsapp. pic.twitter.com/sul4F5uIBt — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 5, 2020

Kaswan, who had captioned the video with lines from Harivansh Rai Bachchan's iconic poem Agnipath, also revealed that these 'warriors' were from Nainital.

Yes these warriors are from Nainital only. I thought I will not mention the place but since many have done that. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 5, 2020

TWitter has been having a bit of fun with it, ever since.

Surya ast pahad mast!! We say there — Dr.Ratnesh Thapliyal (@ratneshthapliya) May 5, 2020

Wah dedication ko salaam. — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) May 5, 2020

Itna excitement to #corona ki vaccine aane par bhi nahi hoga. I bet on that 😆#wineshops #wineshop #WineShopsOpen — Nishit Sharma (@Sharma_spks) May 5, 2020

chahe kuch bhi ho jaye..ye log toh economy ko sudharke hi chodenge — Adi (@Adithya2585) May 5, 2020

बताओ, इतनी शिद्दत से कॉलेज के फार्म लिए होते, तो, tiktok हमारे देश में बना होता! — Ms. Kaur (@quietframe) May 5, 2020

Nainital mall road bhai — Krishna Tiwari (@WohKrishnaHai) May 5, 2020

That is some dedication though!