Coronil, a drug manufactured by Patanjali, created quite a buzz last week for claiming to treat Covid-19.

Launching the medicines, Baba Ramdev had said that their firm conducted controlled clinical trials on 280 patients, 100% of whom recovered.

In a drastic shift from its earlier statement, the company has now said that it never claimed, Coronil and Swasari, can cure Covid-19.

We never told the medicine (coronil) can cure or control corona, we said that we had made medicines and used them in clinical controlled trial which cured corona patients. There is no confusion in it: Acharya Balkrishna, CEO Patanjali pic.twitter.com/LfPCxML0jg — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2020

Speaking to media, Patanjali CEO, Acharya Balkrishna, said:

We never said the medicine (coronil) can cure or control corona, we said that we had made medicines and used them in clinical controlled trial which cured corona patients. There is no confusion in it.

This shift in the statement comes after the Centre had barred the firm from advertising the products and an FIR was also filed in Jaipur against yoga guru Ramdev and Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna for misleading people.

Netizens were quick to react to this statement by Patanjali.

Wow , complete U turn 😂😂 https://t.co/ebaKfZATHP — krishanu tewari (@krishanutewari) June 30, 2020

Baba Ramdev: We never said Coronil will cure Coronavirus



Me: pic.twitter.com/UZZEs2moJU — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 1, 2020

Coronil was another freedom 251 😂#Coronil — DHRUV (neela tick) (@dhruv_casm) July 1, 2020

Coronil is the only medicine which lost its effectiveness as soon as an FIR was filed on Ramdev. — Nehr_who™ (@Nehrr_who) July 1, 2020

It's unlikely that the same amount of coverage will be given to this clarification as it was given to the launch and promotion last week.



Their job is done. News has been spread.



People will buy Coronil and Babaji will be like, "LOL so much monies! Thank you news channels!" — meghnad 🔗 (@Memeghnad) July 1, 2020

Earlier: our medicine is effective against Corona

Later: research = it doesn't work

Now: v didnt say that it is effective against Corona https://t.co/5z5VGiVfAv — Rishab Puthran (@RishabPuthran1) July 1, 2020

Joke of the millennium. 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/ksz3kmXkIA — Deepika Dash (@deepika_dash) June 30, 2020

The Union AYUSH Ministry has also asked Patanjali to furnish all the details about the drug and its trials and refrain from selling the drug as a cure for coronavirus.