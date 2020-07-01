Coronil, a drug manufactured by Patanjali, created quite a buzz last week for claiming to treat Covid-19.

Launching the medicines, Baba Ramdev had said that their firm conducted controlled clinical trials on 280 patients, 100% of whom recovered.

In a drastic shift from its earlier statement, the company has now said that it never claimed, Coronil and Swasari, can cure Covid-19.

Speaking to media, Patanjali CEO, Acharya Balkrishna, said:

We never said the medicine (coronil) can cure or control corona, we said that we had made medicines and used them in clinical controlled trial which cured corona patients. There is no confusion in it.
This shift in the statement comes after the Centre had barred the firm from advertising the products and an FIR was also filed in Jaipur against yoga guru Ramdev and Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna for misleading people.

Netizens were quick to react to this statement by Patanjali. 

The Union AYUSH Ministry has also asked Patanjali to furnish all the details about the drug and its trials and refrain from selling the drug as a cure for coronavirus.