The digital world mirrors the real world, and sometimes, even progresses farther on. This includes the way we communicate - emojis.
According to The Verge, the Unicode Consortium has revealed 117 new emojis that will be rolled out later this year as part of Emoji 13.0.
The date of the update reaching your mobile phones is still undecided but there are some interesting add-on emojis, which will make the users excited by giving them realistic emoji options.
The other famous emoji, doing the rounds online, is the hand gesture emoji used widely in Italy.
Google particularly seemed interested in launching more gender-inclusive emojis and hence came up with the all-gender option for the "person in the veil" emoji, "person in tuxedo" emoji, etc.
Proposing new emoji is not limited to Google, Microsoft and other big players in the market.