Jacinda Ardern has successfully lead New Zealand out of the pandemic. And now the country is considering lifting all restrictions, apart from border controls because the country is on track to eliminate the virus, ahead of their schedule.

Our strategy of going hard and early has paid off, in some cases beyond expectations and what modelling and data had predicted.

- Jacinda Ardern

If things continue to look good, the Prime Minister is looking to lift all social distancing and gathering restrictions in the country. Essentially returning life back to normal. This great news has come after the health officials announced that the country has gone 12 straight days with no new Covid-19 cases recorded.