Bizzare things happen every day but it's how you handle that matters. A Ukrainian news anchor was delivering a news report when her tooth fell out.

But Marichka Padalko didn't let this event affect her presentation. She kept her calm and went about her duties while on camera as if nothing had happened.

The news anchor even posted the video on Instagram which garnered a lot of attention.

She collected the tooth in her hand and went on to deliver news with utmost calm.

Marichka explained that her daughter was playing with a metal alarm clock which had hit her and broke her tooth 10 years ago. And, this was a result of that. She wrote that:



This is probably my most curious experience in twenty years as a presenter.

One of her colleagues mentioned that the way she reacted it felt like this happened to her all the time.



You reacted as if you were losing your teeth every day.

In her post, Marichka added that she honestly thought the incident would go unnoticed but she didn't realise that people would pay so much attention.



We underestimated the attention of our viewers.

The post since then has gone viral with more than 30K likes.