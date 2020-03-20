At 5:30 AM today, the 4 convicts of the Nirbhaya rape and murder case were hanged in Tihar jail, after the Supreme Court rejected the final petition of the convicts.

This brought an end to a case that was fought by Nirbhaya's parents for 7 long years, since the gruesome incident that happened in 2012.

According to a report by NDTV, the convicts Akshay Thakur (31), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Mukesh Singh (32), were awake the entire night.

And when the news finally came, they refused to bathe or to have breakfast, their last meal.

They didn't express any last wish either.

Vinay Sharma though, reportedly begged for forgiveness on his way to the gallows.

The 4 convicts were hanged for 30 minutes, as per the protocol, and their bodies were then transferred to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, for autopsy.