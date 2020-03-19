After closing down all schools and colleges and movie theatres, Delhi government today extended its ban on gatherings of more than 20 people and eating out.

In a press conference, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that all dine-out restaurants and eateries will remain closed in the NCR till 31st March. However, home delivery and takeaway services will continue to operate.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: We have decided to close restaurants in Delhi till March 31. Eating at restaurants will be prohibited but take away of foods or delivery of food will continue. pic.twitter.com/J0YLtffWHU — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Earlier, the Delhi government had banned gatherings of more than 50 people and closed all gyms, nightclubs and spas. Although, weddings have been exempted from the ban for now, but the government has urged people to postpone them if possible.

Keeping in mind, instances of people fleeing quarantine, Kejriwal also said that all people arriving from abroad are going to be marked with a stamp to indicate that they are under self-quarantine.

As of now, 10 cases of coronavirus have been reported from Delhi, one out of which, succumbed to the disease.

The central government is also taking necessary steps to curb the spread of the disease. Starting 22nd March, no international flights will be allowed to land in India, as per a central government order.