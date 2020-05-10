The owner of Jain Bakeries in Chennai’s T Nagar has been arrested after he allegedly posted an offensive advertisement on social media, targeting Muslims.

In the advertisement, it was stated that all products in the bakery have been "made by Jains" and "no Muslim staff" were involved in the process.

Many people called out the advertisement on social media:

Jain Bakery In Chennai Puts Up Poster Saying, It Doesn’t Employ Muslims To Prepare Food - https://t.co/dXv6wzCpcJ — imran (@bimran17) May 10, 2020

#Chennaihttps://t.co/M2w9mSuYtu — Umar Farookh Mansoori (@UmarFarookh9) May 9, 2020

Let us tag this (attached pic) until it reaches the sections of media and Police; let us not stop until these migrant hate promoting Jain's arent booked! https://t.co/PnaRZ5ymYd — Dusky Tamizhachi (@TamizhRatsaschi) May 8, 2020

Their phone number is on this. Please don’t call/message and shame them. pic.twitter.com/FbnpmOpcZJ — Dushyant (@atti_cus) May 8, 2020

Jain Bakeries & Confectioneries in Chennai which openly ostracised Muslims in WhatsApp poster. Asserting that the food in the bakery was “made by Jains on orders, no Muslim staffs”, the poster drew flak for its attempt to stigmatize a community. #Muslimphobia_In_India pic.twitter.com/zXkbN6R4PJ — Hashim khan (@hashimraza1112) May 10, 2020

As per reports, the owner has now been arrested and charged under different sections of IPC.