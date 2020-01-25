While there are many people who've considered religion to be the source of humanity's problems, it appears that Iceland actually took a step against it - by declaring all religions as mental health disorders.

Or so most people believed, after Patheos.com via Laughing in Disbelief published a satirical piece stating the same.

The piece, which was written by Andrew Hall, soon became viral on social media with people either appreciating the satire in it, or in some cases, even believing the story to be true.

I think that's a bit harsh. Delusion is mostly due to a lack of information, or an unwillingness to accept obvious facts. Religion is a crutch, but hardly a mental disorder. https://t.co/Nbb43otorF — LEGENDARY IRRITATING BRIT TWEETER ★★★ (@llance) January 23, 2020

Religion is a psychological disorder .And should be treated as a disease by every country as done by Iceland.@narendramodi @PMOIndia — Dr C B Kumar (@kumardrcb) January 25, 2020

Huge Respect to #Iceland for declaring all the religions as mental disorder. I would kill to migrate to your beautiful nation. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WgIQvbH9Ve — Krispin K (@krispin1991) January 23, 2020

Revolutionary step taken by Iceland but instead they should have declared that all the religious leaders r Mentally sick.

For me religion is personal belief but show off is mental disorder. https://t.co/cqkeTc3siC — Harjndersingh (Nehruvian ) (@Hajindersingh2) January 25, 2020

Iceland: all religions are mental disorders



India: my mental disorder is better than your mental disorderhttps://t.co/N5COMm3XfJ — Kaustubh Chandra (@kauz_i_say_so) January 23, 2020

Iceland Declares All Religions Are Mental Disorders. They are delusional and harmful. Have always believed this! https://t.co/qXokdaZuxV — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) January 24, 2020

Sounds like the Ice King has his panties in a wad. I’m just not sure a belief can be categorized as a mental disorder. If so, I believe extraterrestrials 👽 is the cure. https://t.co/p6MZIS37br — Steve Mingolla (@niceguycomedy) January 23, 2020

Iceland Declares All Religions Are Mental Disorders



Iceland’s parliament voted in 2017 to place mental health warnings on all Bibles and ban American televangelists.



Iceland is starting 2020 by declaring all religions to be psychological disorders. https://t.co/XWVfQlY5z9 — Jack©️ (@Jackasaurus3) January 22, 2020

However, like all pieces published by Andrew Hall for Laughing in Disbelief, this too was a satirical piece. The site does clarify the same, even though it appears that not many people check for it.

In fact, this isn't even the first time that one such article has been considered to be factually accurate by people.

Earlier, another article on Patheos by the same writer claimed that Iceland declared all religions as weapons of mass destruction. And that article was also widely circulated on social media and believed to be true.

The Parliament of Iceland has voted to declare all religions as WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION. Islam, Christianity, Judaism, Hinduism and Buddhism are now in the same category as nuclear weapons.

Now I can seriously think of migrating. The madness here is exasperating. — Hygienus Nwagwu (@hymanprof) March 8, 2019

Should we declare religion as weapon of mass destruction in Nigeria too? https://t.co/vc1rXpue2l — Akufai Jonah (@AkufaiJonah) March 9, 2019

As they say, there is a little bit of truth in every humorous observation.