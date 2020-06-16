Most of us are gearing up to accept and adapt to the 'new normal'. And for people of Kanpur, this new normal includes, at least for now, no golgappas.

Yes, with a view to curtail the spread of Covid-19, Kanpur's district administration has reportedly imposed a ban on street food carts, specifically the sale of pani puri or golgappas.

According to reports, it was noted that the guidelines imposed for 'unlock 1', regarding social distancing and compulsory wearing of masks, were not being adhered to at panipuri carts. Thus, its sale was stopped, even though, according to street vendors all safety norms were followed.

As of now, no information has been provided about lifting the ban on street food carts. People have also been advised to stay at home, practice social distancing in public, and adopt proper hygienic practices.