For the last 3 weeks, we have all been wondering who the next dictator of North Korea would be. We had all read reports the fact that Kim Jong-un was either dead or close to death.

And then we saw this.

#WATCH North Korea's Kim Jong Un makes first public appearance in 20 days, at the completion of a fertilisers plant in Pyongyang pic.twitter.com/1OY8W8ORD7 — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020

Well, it turns out he's at a fertilizer factory and very much not dead!

On Friday, the North Korean state radio reported that their Supreme Leader had participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new fertiliser plant. Two hours later, his first photos after the rumours began to surface.

JUST IN: Photos of Kim Jong Un opening a fertilizer factory in Sunchon on May 1, according to KCNA. pic.twitter.com/jaLjjFk55K — Martyn Williams (@martyn_williams) May 1, 2020

Mind you, we still don't know where he went for 21 days and given that we don't even know what North Korea even looks like, it is highly unlikely that we will ever know about his whereabouts.

In 2014, he wasn’t seen in public for five weeks. At the time, people suspected that he was going through a hangover, suffering from gout or having been overthrown in a coup! Unfortunately for the North Koreans, none of that was true.