If hypocrisy were a tangential reality, it’d be called a desi household. It is an abode where residents spend money purchasing all sorts of frivolous stuff, from scented candles to bubble machines. But they struggle to make ends meet when the housemaid asks for a fair share. In a typical desi household, the members discuss every problematic issue concerning India and the world while segregating cups and plates for the maids to eat and drink.

Moreover, desis love earning money but struggle to spend it wisely. They need house help because they can’t function independently but consider the profession the most degraded form of labour. So much so that it should be for free cos they don’t like paying them. Besides, a desi’s idea of insult is “you look like a maid,” so I’ll rest my case there.

So apparently, a Twitter user called out hypocritic Indian techies who crib about wanting higher salaries like their American counterparts while denying basic respect and money to their housemaids who would have received far more money and respect in America.

Indian techies be like "pay us what you pay the American techies in dollars we're doing the same work!" while paying their housemaid barely 4% of what she would have made in America with far greater dignity. — Sugandha (@sugandhabee) October 10, 2022

To which many desis got triggered cos apparently maids in India don’t do any work and so they don’t deserve a decent pay. (I mean, I am assuming that’s their logic cos it makes no sense.)

One NRI even went to the extent of comparing the ‘quality of work’ of Indian maids with the US ones.

The maids in india do 4% the quality of work maids in america do — Thakurign (@thakurign) October 10, 2022

But thankfully, people called it out.

It should not be ok to say such things out loud even if you continue to think them ☹️ https://t.co/wUGw4hF4wk — Noopur (@tetisheri) October 11, 2022

Truth.

You pay them 0.0004% of what you pay in US without giving any respect or holidays or not even share same cups & plates. Be grateful that they are helping you irrespective of all the disparities. https://t.co/H7h0Oscg6t — bbtelugu (@Alttelugu) October 11, 2022

ucs don't even hesitate. why should I not curse their caste https://t.co/Pllk2HqsfA — 🐈‍⬛ (@spacepunkdotorg) October 11, 2022

Don’t think any quality of work can clean the filth that occupies your mind and dictates your behaviour https://t.co/o1Izz2owVg — Ayushi Nayak ଆୟୂଷୀ ନାୟକ (@ayushi_nayak) October 11, 2022

Minimum wage is not bound by your arbitrary understanding of "quality". 🙂 Which is exactly why it's called minimum wage— which also middle class families don't pay.



Delhi MW for 'unskilled' workers is 16,506 Rs. / month. Ask your relatives if they pay them even half of this. https://t.co/d2sRkfDiHF — kadhal dot com (@karadihills) October 11, 2022

Some people actually are straight up nasty to be openly tweeting this to defend paying maids in chillar https://t.co/g85CSaQxye — poo (@WastedHoe) October 11, 2022

It’s high time desis show some respect to house helps and not make ignorant remarks steeped in casteism. House helps are human beings who work just like you work for your employers. Cribbing about your pay while denying basic minimum wages and respect to your house help makes you hypocritical AF. Stop getting triggered by reality checks!