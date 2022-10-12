If hypocrisy were a tangential reality, it’d be called a desi household. It is an abode where residents spend money purchasing all sorts of frivolous stuff, from scented candles to bubble machines. But they struggle to make ends meet when the housemaid asks for a fair share. In a typical desi household, the members discuss every problematic issue concerning India and the world while segregating cups and plates for the maids to eat and drink.
Moreover, desis love earning money but struggle to spend it wisely. They need house help because they can’t function independently but consider the profession the most degraded form of labour. So much so that it should be for free cos they don’t like paying them. Besides, a desi’s idea of insult is “you look like a maid,” so I’ll rest my case there.
So apparently, a Twitter user called out hypocritic Indian techies who crib about wanting higher salaries like their American counterparts while denying basic respect and money to their housemaids who would have received far more money and respect in America.
To which many desis got triggered cos apparently maids in India don’t do any work and so they don’t deserve a decent pay. (I mean, I am assuming that’s their logic cos it makes no sense.)
One NRI even went to the extent of comparing the ‘quality of work’ of Indian maids with the US ones.
But thankfully, people called it out.
Truth.
It’s high time desis show some respect to house helps and not make ignorant remarks steeped in casteism. House helps are human beings who work just like you work for your employers. Cribbing about your pay while denying basic minimum wages and respect to your house help makes you hypocritical AF. Stop getting triggered by reality checks!