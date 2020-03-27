Amid coronavirus outbreak, the Odisha government has decided to set up the largest hospital in India for treating Covid-19 patients. 

According to reports by Economic Times, the hospital will be constructed with in 15 days and it will have 1000 beds. The Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) and the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) will give fundings for the project.

In an interview with ANI, the CMO said:

Following Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik's direction to provide state-of-the-art-facility to Covid-19 patients, Odisha has planned the biggest Covid-19 hospital in the country. 

While the total number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed the 700 mark, currently, Odisha has reported two confirmed cases. 