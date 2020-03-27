Amid coronavirus outbreak, the Odisha government has decided to set up the largest hospital in India for treating Covid-19 patients.

Odisha to set up the largest COVID19 hospital in the country. Will be a 1000 bed hospital and will be functional in a fortnight pic.twitter.com/1kjzIkQWIk — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2020

According to reports by Economic Times, the hospital will be constructed with in 15 days and it will have 1000 beds. The Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) and the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) will give fundings for the project.

Honourable CM’s initiative in establishing the largest COVID 19 hospital to be set up in 15 days is one of the many examples of building preparedness to face a disaster, which Odisha Govt has excelled at, while facing Phailin & Fani.

(1/2)@Naveen_Odisha@CMO_Odisha@HFWOdisha pic.twitter.com/3R9XK6w1vW — Dr. Amar Patnaik (@Amar4Odisha) March 26, 2020

In an interview with ANI, the CMO said:

Following Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik's direction to provide state-of-the-art-facility to Covid-19 patients, Odisha has planned the biggest Covid-19 hospital in the country.

People on Twitter also appreciated the state government's efforts and, this is what they had to say:

Naveen babu a silent worker. — @riks (@riksvolt) March 26, 2020

So proud to be an Odia😍

Thank you @CMO_Odisha 🙏 — ☆Rinmayee☆ (@unicorn_90s) March 26, 2020

Odisha, the first state to get Locked down. Odisha, the first state to set up the largest and exclusive #Covid19 Hospital. All the people who came frm abroad & their contacts hv already been traced. 80k Odias who came frm other states hv been quarantined. Kudos Govt. Of Odisha. https://t.co/VmsITTsEak — Sushrita (@SushritaR) March 26, 2020

More Power to u sir @Naveen_Odisha — Deep Prakash Pant (@deeppant2) March 26, 2020

While the total number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed the 700 mark, currently, Odisha has reported two confirmed cases.