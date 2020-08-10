Over the past few days, a grounded ship off the coast of Mauritius has been leaking tonnes of crude oil into the island's clear waters. At least 1000 tonnes of crude oil has already seeped into the Indian Ocean waters, leading to a tragic ecological disaster that is trying to be contained without much success.

The Mauritius government has declared an environmental emergency, especially considering the threat to biodiversity and wildlife. Here are some images that show the extent of this disaster.

Source: CBS News

Volunteers, environmentalists, and wildlife workers have been carrying out massive efforts to limit the damage, but unfortyunately things don't seem too hopeful.

Let's hope the international community comes together to mitigate the damage as much as possible. A truly tragic event indeed.