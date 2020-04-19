On the occasion of World Heritage Day which is celebrated every year on 18th April, The Archaeological Survey Of India (ASI) lit up monuments in Delhi, Cooch Behar and Kolkata. 

They lit up Qutub Minar, Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb with diyas in Delhi. Metcalfe Hall, Currency Building at Kolkata and Cooch Behar Palace Museum by sending a positive note of showing solidarity against coronavirus. 

ASI posted a lot of pictures and videos to show their solidarity during this day. 

Red Fort was lit with the words - 'Hum Jeetenge' 

41 candles were lit by the ASI to represent the 41-day lockdown period in the country at the Humayun's Tomb. 

Qutub Minar was lit with the message: stay home, stay safe. 

Even the monuments in Kolkata during this time. 

The theme this year for World Heritage Day was 'shared culture, shared heritage and shared responsibility' that focused on the world uniting against COVID-19. 