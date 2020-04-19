On the occasion of World Heritage Day which is celebrated every year on 18th April, The Archaeological Survey Of India (ASI) lit up monuments in Delhi, Cooch Behar and Kolkata.

They lit up Qutub Minar, Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb with diyas in Delhi. Metcalfe Hall, Currency Building at Kolkata and Cooch Behar Palace Museum by sending a positive note of showing solidarity against coronavirus.

ASI illuminates monuments on World Heritage Day with message to combat COVID-19



Read @ANI story | https://t.co/ka9a7rpRiV pic.twitter.com/MaZgHPzDcc — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) April 18, 2020

ASI posted a lot of pictures and videos to show their solidarity during this day.

Red Fort was lit with the words - 'Hum Jeetenge'

In this tough time of Corona Virus Epidemic, a message from Red Fort is that we will win - हम जीतेंगे ! pic.twitter.com/5hpfOkvTpw — Archaeological Survey of India (@ASIGoI) April 18, 2020

41 candles were lit by the ASI to represent the 41-day lockdown period in the country at the Humayun's Tomb.

At Humayun's Tomb ASI lit 41 candles to symbolize the 41 days of lock-down period. This denoted that one candle of humanity is enough to fight darkness. pic.twitter.com/o1hJlkqKzO — Archaeological Survey of India (@ASIGoI) April 18, 2020

Qutub Minar was lit with the message: stay home, stay safe.

In this tough time of Corona Virus Epidemic, a message from #QutbMinar is to - Stay Home, Stay Safe. pic.twitter.com/7zWndJkHy2 — Archaeological Survey of India (@ASIGoI) April 18, 2020

The monuments in Kolkata were also illuminated during this time.

The Illuminated Metcalfe Hall, Currency Building at Kolkata and Cooch Behar Palace Museum, Cooch Behar, West Bengal... by Kolkata Circle Asi.#WorldHeritageDayCelebrations pic.twitter.com/H5503pmHtT — Archaeological Survey of India (@ASIGoI) April 18, 2020

The theme this year for World Heritage Day was 'shared culture, shared heritage and shared responsibility' that focused on the world uniting against COVID-19.