In a difficult situation that we are all in, it is pretty normal for people to not check up on others sometimes. I understand.

However, there is one person who never forgets to do that: Mom.

She calls me in the morning to check if I've had my breakfast.

And at night to ask about the dinner.

She asks me rest kyun nahin karti if I am tired from working for hours.

And asks me to sleep on time, despite knowing that I probably won't.

To cope with the lockdown, dishes are being made every day at home.

And while everyone tells me they are delicious, only mom says bhijwa sakte toh bhijwa dete.

She takes my calls no matter what time it is.

She cheers me up when I am sad.

She tells me I have become a better cook without even tasting my food.

So when all of this ends, the first thing I want to do is give her a hug.

Before meeting friends.

Before planning stuff.

Before anything else.

I just want to go and meet my mother, because the pandemic has made me realise that meeting her wouldn't always be as easy as catching a bus and going back home.

So I don't want to waste any more time thinking 'nevermind, tomorrow'. Because who knows what tomorrow might bring.

I want to see her as soon as I can and tell her that she was my biggest support system in these crazy times.

Happy Mothers' Day, ma. Thank you for everything that you do. I will be home soon.