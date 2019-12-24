Amid widespread protests over India’s newly amended Citizenship Act, authorities have shut down the Internet in several parts of the country to control the situation. Our country has turned so infamous that we have also been termed as the 'internet shutdown capital of the world'.

And this situation doesn't seem to come to an end with bans coming in every day. Citizens are now urging the government to stop Internet shutdown in India through an online petition.

Comedian Kunal Kamra has started a petition directed to the PM and Minister of Electronics & IT for the same. The petition started on change.org states that Internet is being shut down in our country every day in the garb of maintaining law and order.

The problem is so serious that at least 9 Indian states faced Internet shutdowns in December 2019 alone. And this has affected flow of information and everyday work of people as we need Internet for most of our daily work.

As of now, around 15k people have already signed the petition. Some of them have even mentioned the reasons for signing the petition.

Internet is a basic right these days and if you too support this petition, you can sign it here.