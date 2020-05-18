Migrant workers from across the country have been forced to return to their native states due to lack of food, work and basic necessities.

I returned to Moradabad from Mumbai yesterday by a special train. I went through difficult times in Mumbai during #lockdown. I didn't have money even for food as my employer refused to pay. Now, I don't want to go to cities. I'll look for work in my district: Akash, a labourer pic.twitter.com/IAgwAeCSrH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 17, 2020

According to Hindustan Times, among the thousands of labourers who returned to their native state in Uttar Pradesh, at least 414 of them have symptoms of Covid-19.

In UP, the health authorities with the help of ASHA workers have been trying to test all the migrant workers who have returned to the state. They have tested 3.50 lakh workers so far.

Mathura: Migrant workers block Mathura-Agra Highway in Raipura Jat area, demanding that arrangements be made by the govt to send them to their homes in different districts of Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/76GKgw8m4S — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 17, 2020

UP health secretary Amit Mohan Prasad shared that these migrant labourers are taken to shelter homes where they undergo thermal screening first. Then rapid testing and pool testing is conducted by the authorities. Finally, if a single case is tested positive among them, then every group member is tested individually.

Our helpline number is 18001805145. If anyone needs some help, if they experience cough, fever, breathlessness then they must immediately call up this helpline number. Our experts will give you advice that if you need to stay at home or get yourself tested: Principal Secy(Health) pic.twitter.com/rVf1dkHZ3c — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 16, 2020

After the procedure is done and the labourers who do not show any symptoms are sent to home quarantine for 21 days.

The total number of positive cases in the state so far is 4140 and 104 people in the state have died due to coronavirus.

