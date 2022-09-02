Pakistan is facing an enormous climate catastrophe. The devastating floods have rendered millions of people homeless while destroying properties and taking thousands of lives.

Pakistan's Climate Change minister, Sherry Rehman, calls the calamity a "climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions." It has affected more than a third of the country.

Amid the floods, some horrific satellite images of Pakistan have surfaced online reflecting a whole bunch of land as a lake from space.

The flooding in Pakistan is so bad that what looks like an entire new massive lake is now visible from space pic.twitter.com/NygQLn1SDi — Read Class Struggle Unionism by Joe Burns (@JoshuaPotash) September 1, 2022

Imagine one in every seven Pakistani is affected by the disastrous floods, with over 33 million lives impacted.

Here's a more in-depth image of the 1/3 of the country that is submerged. https://t.co/yrdjhLm6V1 — Read Class Struggle Unionism by Joe Burns (@JoshuaPotash) September 1, 2022

Pakistan needs support from people around the world. This man on Twitter has shared reliable links to the places where you can go and contribute. Every big and small donation helps!

Folks in Pakistan need all the help they can get right now, given the I think unprecedented scale of the disaster. Ways to help below:https://t.co/pJp1gRYHFL — Read Class Struggle Unionism by Joe Burns (@JoshuaPotash) September 1, 2022

I've been told that this fundraisers might be easier for folks to donate to than the google doc earlier in the thread. I hope folks can contribute to one or both 🙏🏻https://t.co/iW7pkStHKS — Read Class Struggle Unionism by Joe Burns (@JoshuaPotash) September 1, 2022

Climate catastrophe is real. Climate change is real. These devastating floods in Pakistan are a reminder that we need to be taking our environment seriously.

As is noted in this important thread, the number of displaced persons in Pakistan is the equivalent of 90% of the population of Canada. https://t.co/oY3AQJZtwH — Priscilla Spencer 💜🤍👽♠️ (@priscellie) September 2, 2022

Yeah. 90% of crops of that province are destroyed. It's going to be difficult with the current economic crisis of Pakistan and global crisis — Arham (@ArhamGill92) September 1, 2022

This is extremely alarming https://t.co/P8I8TMCCsb — UserNameAlreadyTaken (@7rupae) September 2, 2022

When will climate change and it’s effects actually be taken seriously?! Prayers out to the people of Pakistan for real https://t.co/dqdaxxtwE9 — Manav (@TheOGWalnut) September 2, 2022

I hope people begin to understand that these are the climate disasters that we've been talking about. Massive destruction & death, millions displaced. These kinds of events will be spreading over the planet. Fires, floods, extra violent storms. #GetPrepared https://t.co/ZO591SQKoG — 𝕸𝖔𝖚𝖓𝖙𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖜𝖎𝖙𝖈𝖍 (@wildevine) September 1, 2022

Political crisis then economical crisis and now ecological crisis....wth is happening in Pakistan.

Heart and prayers with the people🤍🤍 https://t.co/otm4oQPR4a — 16 అణాల ✨️ (@paduchupilla) September 2, 2022

This is not a momentary glitch anymore. We are at the beginning of this. Crops around the world are already impacted… https://t.co/7lhyUZbOMu — joe (@JoeKleinberg1) September 1, 2022

This is the worst climate crisis since the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. 18 years later, nothing is being done to combat climate change. https://t.co/PF3Xl7X0Tt — BLACK LIBERATION MATTERS❤️🖤💚عنب (@naagnool_) September 1, 2022

climate disaster is already happening right in front of us and it’s not going to be long until it happens right outside your door https://t.co/4ZAWgGjicJ — c 💫 (@trashedtorta) September 2, 2022

Not only do Pakistanis need immediate help, we -- all of us -- need to understand that this is only going to happen more often as global warming worsens. It's not just a once-in-1,000-years kind of thing. https://t.co/PQwFunoMqu — Substandard Deviation 🇺🇦 (@SubSDeviation) September 2, 2022

Countries around the world are seeing the impacts of climate change and having to adapt to unprecedented disasters. The climate disaster isn't happening ten or twenty years from now: it's already here https://t.co/DuMSougEd8 — Kelsey Norris (@kelnor21) September 1, 2022

Solidarity with Pakistan and all those who have loved ones there.



These pics really drive home how bad the situation has become. https://t.co/X2Ms58fd4S — Probably Paul (@BarrenPlanet) September 1, 2022

Pakistan is in a state of humanitarian crisis. Let's talk about this, and do our best to help the people impacted.