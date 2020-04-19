Sometimes, news channels end up making huge blunders on live television that could cost them their reputation and their authenticity.
Headline: After 17 years MQM leader Amir Khan exonerated in a murder case.— Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) April 16, 2020
Didn't know Indian actor Amir Khan was in Pakistan for the last 17 years.. pic.twitter.com/YcUmg6LKfk
For those who don't know, the MQM leader was reportedly sentenced to 10 years in jail by an anti-terrorism court for his involvement in killing two activists of his then-rival in 2003.
And, this is what he looks like.
Naturally, the actor's fans were upset with this piece of news and they heavily trolled the news channel for the error.
Amir khan ko tag Karo esme vo bhi shocked Ho jayega— Pandey neha. 🇮🇳 🔮 (@Pandeyneha6) April 16, 2020
Kab? kaha ?kaise ?kitne?baze????? Ye to gazab hi ho gaya 🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂— डॉ. कुमुद द्विवेदी (Dr. Kumud Dwivedi)🇮🇳 (@DDeivedi) April 16, 2020
Sasta Amir Khan udhar hi milega 😀😀— Gaurang (@ozagaurang) April 17, 2020
So we were watching his bhoot act in movies.— Pravir Rai (@raip74) April 16, 2020
Even @aamir_khan doesn't know this.— The Rich Poor (@TheRichPoor) April 16, 2020
Kiran should be warned about this development 🤣🤔😂😂— Adroit (@veersaragarhi) April 16, 2020
Double role— Sahana Sankar (@SahanaSankar1) April 16, 2020
Raaz aakhir khul he gaya— Divine Power (@Ami032108) April 16, 2020
😬😬🙏 rip journalism— sanjay shinde (संजय शिंदे) 🇮🇳 (@SanjayShindeG9) April 16, 2020
Very fascinating stuff indeed. Pakistan is a good entertainer.— Sovik Srimany (@ssrimany) April 17, 2020
That's why no new movies for a long time— Thookh & Pathar Baaz Extraordinaire (@netstart) April 16, 2020
Oh, well! We wonder if Aamir Khan knows about this?