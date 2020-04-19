Sometimes, news channels end up making huge blunders on live television that could cost them their reputation and their authenticity.

A Pakistani news channel accidentally named actor Aamir Khan as a murder accused while running the news about MQM leader Amir Khan who recently got exonerated.

Journalist Naila Inayat shared the screenshot of the news channel on Twitter when actor Aamir Khan's picture was being displayed as the murder accused MQM leader who was acquitted in a double murder case.

Headline: After 17 years MQM leader Amir Khan exonerated in a murder case.



Didn't know Indian actor Amir Khan was in Pakistan for the last 17 years.. pic.twitter.com/YcUmg6LKfk — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) April 16, 2020

For those who don't know, the MQM leader was reportedly sentenced to 10 years in jail by an anti-terrorism court for his involvement in killing two activists of his then-rival in 2003.

And, this is what he looks like.

Later, the news channel rectified the mistake but, by the time they fixed it, the screenshot of Aamir Khan's picture had already gone viral on social media.

Naturally, the actor's fans were upset with this piece of news and they heavily trolled the news channel for the error.

Amir khan ko tag Karo esme vo bhi shocked Ho jayega — Pandey neha. 🇮🇳 🔮 (@Pandeyneha6) April 16, 2020

Kab? kaha ?kaise ?kitne?baze????? Ye to gazab hi ho gaya 🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 — डॉ. कुमुद द्विवेदी (Dr. Kumud Dwivedi)🇮🇳 (@DDeivedi) April 16, 2020

Sasta Amir Khan udhar hi milega 😀😀 — Gaurang (@ozagaurang) April 17, 2020

So we were watching his bhoot act in movies. — Pravir Rai (@raip74) April 16, 2020

Even @aamir_khan doesn't know this. — The Rich Poor (@TheRichPoor) April 16, 2020

Kiran should be warned about this development 🤣🤔😂😂 — Adroit (@veersaragarhi) April 16, 2020

Double role — Sahana Sankar (@SahanaSankar1) April 16, 2020

Raaz aakhir khul he gaya — Divine Power (@Ami032108) April 16, 2020

Undercover Agent — RajveerSinh_rK9🇮🇳 (@_rK9__) April 17, 2020

😬😬🙏 rip journalism — sanjay shinde (संजय शिंदे) 🇮🇳 (@SanjayShindeG9) April 16, 2020

Hahaha, you have made my day. — Pranab Khuntia (@pranab_khuntia) April 17, 2020

Very fascinating stuff indeed. Pakistan is a good entertainer. — Sovik Srimany (@ssrimany) April 17, 2020

That's why no new movies for a long time — Thookh & Pathar Baaz Extraordinaire (@netstart) April 16, 2020

Oh, well! We wonder if Aamir Khan knows about this?