After PM Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to battle the spread of coronavirus, people are already gathering in large numbers outside shops and indulging in panic buying.

My fellow citizens,



THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC.



Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this.



Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India.



Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

PM Modi clearly stated all essential services will remain open but some people are still queuing up in long lines, outside shops at this hour. He asked us to follow social-distancing however, things look a little different in reality. Clearly some people are already breaking the protocol.

Panic buying causing more than 50-60 people to cue in for groceries. Looks like Corona spread started the moment @PMOIndia announced #21daysLockdown — k. vikas (@vikskolkar) March 24, 2020

Here are some tweets and videos, people have shared online, of how people across India are indulging in panic buying.

just returned from the market - it's madness out there. i only wanted bread - none of the three shops had them. lines at safal outlet & veg seller. safal shelves practically empty. — seetha (@soorpanakha) March 24, 2020

Omitting have officials with you tonight ⁦@PMOIndia⁩ to brief the nation on essential service & food supplies has led to this panic buying of provisions at #Worli market. Why can’t you ever seize the moment without making it about yourself & just getting the job done pic.twitter.com/k1t4MKgkqc — Rise India ☮️ Claim Secular Democracy (@nandtara) March 24, 2020

Photos from lanes in East Delhi. PM Modi's announcement of a lockdown is having the opposite effect of what's needed: panic buying, crowds queuing at stores, overcharging, hoarding - chaos and more possibilities in every lane all over India, of the virus spreading coz of crowds. pic.twitter.com/XLFctQss93 — CPI-ML Liberation (@cpimlliberation) March 24, 2020

And here starts panic buying post PM Sir's announcement of 21 days lockdown pan india

People are in market to buy essentials as much as they can even when they knw it is not the need of the hour @narendramodi — Amitesh Srivastava (@AmiSrivastavaa) March 24, 2020

@sardesairajdeep there is already panic buying started .I have one phone call from Bangalore and another from Mumbai informing about the social distancing becomes meaningless in view of huge crowds of people rushing towards grocery shops. — HSU (@HSU1957) March 24, 2020

Panic buying seen at shops after PM Modi's national lockdown announcement - India News https://t.co/8sec62xf2V — Nadeem Magray (@NadeemMagray4) March 24, 2020

Panic buying is in full swing right now in this country. Given severe economic inequality that India has the poor will lose the most they might not die because of #COVIDー19 but because of hunger. Must have clearly stated how he is planning to solve this problem. — Japneet 🏳️‍🌈 (@jaypieeeee) March 24, 2020

Here's a list of all the essential services that will remain open during the 21-day lockdown period in our country.

Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines for the 21-day lockdown, list of essential services that will remain open. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/hwRgWEM88z — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

Please don't panic and stay indoors.