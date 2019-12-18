Amidst the ongoing protests in the country, people are calling out a cartoon that was shared on BJP Delhi's Instagram page for being communally charged.

Captioning the picture, 'AAP ki saazish', the cartoon shows a burning Delhi bus with a woman inside, while Delhi police tries to douse the fire. The other two caricatures in the cartoon include a bespectacled man wearing a white cap with the words AAP on it and another man wearing a kurta pyjama, a green scarf and a taqiyah.

People on social media were irked by the pictorial representation.

In this hour of uncertainty in the country, people need a unifying factor, more than anything. Here's hoping for a sense of unity in diversity in the near future.