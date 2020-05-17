Imagine waking up in the morning and seeing Mount Everest from your window. It's a reality for a few people in Nepal.

Because of the decreasing pollution, the highest mountain in the world is now visible from Kathmandu making for a breathtaking sight.

The mountain is nearly 200 kilometers from the city

After several decades , Mount Everest today visible from Kathmandu , even though it is more than 200 kms away . pic.twitter.com/tKtcq3CxdN — Deepak kapoor IAS (@Deepakk75058621) May 17, 2020

The first pictures of the now-visible Mount Everest were taken by photographer Abhushan Gautam for Nepali Times. He uploaded the image with an arrow pointing towards the peak.

The #COVID19Lockdown has cleaned the air over #Nepal and northern #India. So much so that for the first time in many years, Mt #Everest can be seen again from #Kathmandu Valley even though it is 200km away.



More breathtaking images by @AbhushanGautam: https://t.co/IqFZw39haC pic.twitter.com/ErTJa7kPJo — Nepali Times (@NepaliTimes) May 15, 2020

Soon, the images were all over social media as people can't get over the sheer beauty.

The reduction of vehicular emission due to the #COVID19 lockdown has cleaned the air over Nepal and northern India. So much so that for the first time in many years, Mt #Everest can be seen again from Kathmandu Valley even though it is 200km away. More: https://t.co/QA1DEJC2rQ pic.twitter.com/tOAANdwB58 — Everest Today (@EverestToday) May 15, 2020

Well they has to be some positives.

A reduction in pollution levels in N.India and Nepal means Everest can be seen from Kathmandu for the 1st time in years. https://t.co/pcN2OFNVYH pic.twitter.com/68NoqGDaMa — Kenton Cool (@KentonCool) May 15, 2020

Mount Everest can be seen from Kathmandu for the first time in ages because of clear air🥺 pic.twitter.com/XTv0JnJWxT — shreya🤍 (@soniyyeee) May 16, 2020

Was always fascinated by the view of the #Himalayas from #Kathmandu, but I have no recollection of actually seeing #Everest from the valley...only stories of how it can be visible on a really clear day...with the current lvl of clarity it is evidently once again visible <3 https://t.co/W6NLzZiuVb — Swati Pujari (@PujariSwati) May 15, 2020

Breathtaking.