Imagine waking up in the morning and seeing Mount Everest from your window. It's a reality for a few people in Nepal.

Because of the decreasing pollution, the highest mountain in the world is now visible from Kathmandu making for a breathtaking sight.

The mountain is nearly 200 kilometers from the city

The first pictures of the now-visible Mount Everest were taken by photographer Abhushan Gautam for Nepali Times. He uploaded the image with an arrow pointing towards the peak.

Soon, the images were all over social media as people can't get over the sheer beauty.

Breathtaking.