With the coronavirus spreading faster than many can imagine, lockdowns have called imposed in India. However, as Sunday proved, people aren't exactly taking the 'stay home' bit seriously. To drive home the point and enforce the lockdown, cops have been resorting to some unique methods, such as making people pose with signs. 

In Rajasthan, the police made lockdown violators hold signs that read, 'I am an enemy of society, I came outside for no reason.'

Source: Reddit

It appears we have to resort to almost anything to get people to stay home.