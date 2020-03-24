With the coronavirus spreading faster than many can imagine, lockdowns have called imposed in India. However, as Sunday proved, people aren't exactly taking the 'stay home' bit seriously. To drive home the point and enforce the lockdown, cops have been resorting to some unique methods, such as making people pose with signs.

In Rajasthan, the police made lockdown violators hold signs that read, 'I am an enemy of society, I came outside for no reason.'

'I am enemy of the society; I would not stay home' - read the pamphlets handed over by Uttar Pradesh Police to the people who were found wandering unnecessarily on streets during #JantaCurfew in #Bareilly yesterday. #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/qnKfdnEYEB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 23, 2020

Madhya Pradesh: Police make people get clicked with pamphlets reading 'I'm enemy of society; I won't stay home' if they are found violating section 144 in Mandsaur. SP Hitesh Chaudhary says, "This is part of a social experiment to make people stay home". #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/GMfzCEHJHb — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

Punjab Police making a murga out of violators not staying at home.

Also make them hold signs which say “Main samaaj da dushman haa. Main ghar vich nahin rahanaga”. pic.twitter.com/qHx4CUHs2f — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) March 23, 2020

It appears we have to resort to almost anything to get people to stay home.