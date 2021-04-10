Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband passed away yesterday (9th April) at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle.

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.



His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

The Duke was married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years. And, he became the longest-serving consort in British history. On that note, here's a look at the life of the Duke of Edinburgh.

1. Prince Philip was the only son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Princess Alice of Battenberg.

2. Prince Philip was educated at the MacJannet American school in St-Cloud. In this picture, you can see him with his schoolmates (second from the left).

3. At the age of 12 Prince Philip of Greece (2nd from left) took part in an historical pageant at Gordonstoun School, Moray, Scotland.

4. Later, he went to Gordonstoun boarding school in northern Scotland where he excelled at sport.

5. The Duke of Edinburgh, was also a serving officer in the Royal Navy. This picture was taken on 5th December 1946.

6. This is a candid picture of the Duke of Edinburgh that was captured by a photographer in 1951.

He jumped off his water skis as he reached the beach at Marmaris in Turkey.

7. Here the prince can be seen playing polo for Cowdray Park in the semi-finals of the Roehampton Cup.

In fact, he was one of the leading polo players in Britain.

8. The Duke was also fond of cricket.

9. This is a picture of Princess Elizabeth and Lieut. Philip Mountbatten.

They posed together for the first time after getting engaged at the Buckingham Palace on 10th July 1947.

10. This is a picture of Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh on their wedding day.

The couple posed for the press at Buckingham Palace after their wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey on 20th November 1947.

11. After their marriage, the newly weds went for their honeymoon in Malta, where Prince Philip was stationed with the Royal Navy.

This picture was taken on 1st January 1947.

12. Prince Philip, the Duke Of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth had four children- Edward, Andrew, Anne and Charles (from the left).

This picture is from the 1960s.

13. This picture was taken on 2nd June 1953 when the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip joined Queen Elizabeth at her coronation.

14. This is a photo of Prince Charles (on the left) talking with his father the Duke of Edinburgh, in front of a fireplace at Sandringham, Scotland, 1969.

15. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, travelled in a carriage for Silver Jubilee celebrations in London on 7th June 1977.

16. This is a picture of Prince Philip and the entire royal family during Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage.

17. The Duke of Edinburgh continued to compete in sport late in his life.

This is a picture of him at a carriage-driving event at Sandringham in 2005.

18. This is a photo of Duke of Edinburgh alongside Queen Elizabeth.

They observed a minute's silence at a garden party at Buckingham Palace on 23rd May 2017 in tribute to those who were killed at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

19. This is a picture of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh from the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations on 12th June 2016.

20. Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh was the longest-serving consort in British history.

May his soul rest in peace.