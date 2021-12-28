Just like every year, a spell of fresh snowfall was witnessed in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir recently. Places like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Auli, Shimla and Manali are covered in a thick white blanket of snow.

The internet, therefore, is filled with picturesque images of places covered in snow, that are simply breathtaking. Have a look.

Pictures from Sonamarg in Kashmir.

A picturesque view of Sonamarg, #Kashmir during fresh snowfall on Thursday, December 23.



📸: Bilal Bahadur/BCCL pic.twitter.com/VAyp3l213W — The Weather Channel India (@weatherindia) December 24, 2021

Badrinath shrine and Auli also received fresh snowfall.

🔲 #Badrinath shrine and #Auli in #Chamoli district of Uttarakhand receive snowfall. Early morning visuals from the popular tourist spots. pic.twitter.com/vPSybDgqMy — NewsMobile (@NewsMobileIndia) December 27, 2021

In Pictures | Badrinath shrine and Auli in Chamoli, Uttarakhand receive snowfall. pic.twitter.com/qVMJpznVdk — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) December 27, 2021

Doda district of Jammu & Kashmir wrapped in snow.

WATCH: Doda district of Jammu & Kashmir receives fresh spell of snowfall.@DrJitendraSingh pic.twitter.com/KSZ78mkn0E — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) December 28, 2021

Doda region of Jammu and Kashmir received snowfall yesterday pic.twitter.com/bPEewITEKw — Channel1 (@Channel1india) December 27, 2021

Road traffic in Arunachal Pradesh gets affected after fresh snowfall.

Union Minister @KirenRijiju advises tourists visiting Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh to seek prior information as the place is witnessing heavy snow fall between Baishakhi, Sela Pass and Nuranang. He said that the road is extremely dangerous to drive and temperature goes down to -25 pic.twitter.com/8WPyxQzRb1 — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) December 26, 2021

This is the view from Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh.

Almost the entire Himachal Pradesh has become a white wonderland.

Himachal Pradesh: Narkanda in Shimla district receives fresh snowfall



(Pic: ANI) pic.twitter.com/mQuZLr7d1B — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) December 26, 2021

More pictures from Gulmarg.

#JalanJalanINDIA



Visual Hujan Salju Segar dari Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir.



Visuals of Fresh Snowfall from Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir.



📸: @KDeebah pic.twitter.com/v0tpyboEgg — India in Indonesia (@IndianEmbJkt) December 28, 2021

Leh

LEH: As North India grapples with severe winter weather, Leh in Ladakh received the season's first snow on Friday, leading to delight among tourists and locals alike. pic.twitter.com/Qkxj8eAwvV — Just Now (@justnowofficial) December 24, 2021

WATCH | ❄️ Leh Snowfall ❄️



Leh town received snowfall early hours today. 8 cms of snow recorded at places in Leh town. pic.twitter.com/sp7EVgHqqc — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) December 24, 2021

Other parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dreamy pictures from Pahalgam.

It was a happy day for tourists in Manali.

Following snowfall in the higher reaches, the temperatures in most of northern India fell significantly with a forecast of rain in Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana.

Witnessing fresh snowfall is a dream.