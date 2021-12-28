Just like every year, a spell of fresh snowfall was witnessed in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir recently. Places like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Auli, Shimla and Manali are covered in a thick white blanket of snow.
The internet, therefore, is filled with picturesque images of places covered in snow, that are simply breathtaking. Have a look.
Pictures from Sonamarg in Kashmir.
A picturesque view of Sonamarg, #Kashmir during fresh snowfall on Thursday, December 23.— The Weather Channel India (@weatherindia) December 24, 2021
📸: Bilal Bahadur/BCCL pic.twitter.com/VAyp3l213W
Badrinath shrine and Auli also received fresh snowfall.
🔲 #Badrinath shrine and #Auli in #Chamoli district of Uttarakhand receive snowfall. Early morning visuals from the popular tourist spots. pic.twitter.com/vPSybDgqMy— NewsMobile (@NewsMobileIndia) December 27, 2021
Doda district of Jammu & Kashmir wrapped in snow.
Doda region of Jammu and Kashmir received snowfall yesterday pic.twitter.com/bPEewITEKw— Channel1 (@Channel1india) December 27, 2021
Road traffic in Arunachal Pradesh gets affected after fresh snowfall.
This is the view from Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh.
Fresh #Snowfall in #LahaulSpiti— Live Weather Of India (@LiveWxIndia) December 23, 2021
🏔️☃️
Video Location - Atal Tunnel North Portal#HimachalPradesh #Winter #Keylong pic.twitter.com/rzGHvlrP4c
Almost the entire Himachal Pradesh has become a white wonderland.
More pictures from Gulmarg.
Live pictures from #Gulmarg— Live Weather Of India (@LiveWxIndia) December 24, 2021
☃️☃️☃️
Pc- Rashid Ahmad#JammuAndKashmir #Kashmir #Baramulla #Snowfall #WINTER pic.twitter.com/Ze2xVY5GYJ
#JalanJalanINDIA— India in Indonesia (@IndianEmbJkt) December 28, 2021
Visual Hujan Salju Segar dari Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir.
Visuals of Fresh Snowfall from Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir.
📸: @KDeebah pic.twitter.com/v0tpyboEgg
Gulmarg Shiv Temple wrapped in the blanket of snow.— K.T (@Kashur__tweets) December 27, 2021
📍Gulmarg, J&K India 🇮🇳 #IncredibleIndia #KashmirBlossoming #Kashmir #Mahadev #Gulmarg #Snowfall pic.twitter.com/FXnHw0xViX
Leh
LEH: As North India grapples with severe winter weather, Leh in Ladakh received the season's first snow on Friday, leading to delight among tourists and locals alike. pic.twitter.com/Qkxj8eAwvV— Just Now (@justnowofficial) December 24, 2021
Today's Morning video from #Leh— Live Weather Of India (@LiveWxIndia) December 24, 2021
☃️☃️☃️#Leh recorded 7.5cm Fresh #Snowfall till 8:30am
Vc - Saiden Mondal#Ladakh #Kargil #WINTER pic.twitter.com/OntbGHsTG0
#JammuAndKashmir's Mughal Road in #Poonch closed for vehicular traffic movement following #snowfall— editorji (@editorji) December 27, 2021
(Video: ANI) #Kashmir #Snow #India pic.twitter.com/gWfjc0o4HQ
Other parts of Jammu and Kashmir.
Higher reaches in #Kashmir on Thursday received fresh #Snowfall #Srinagar #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/wghWh5PGHO— Aarifa Sajad (@AarifaM32) December 24, 2021
Dreamy pictures from Pahalgam.
It was a happy day for tourists in Manali.
Following snowfall in the higher reaches, the temperatures in most of northern India fell significantly with a forecast of rain in Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana.
Witnessing fresh snowfall is a dream.