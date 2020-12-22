In one of the rarest occurrences , two of solar system's biggest planets, Saturn and Jupiter came cheek-to-cheek on Monday evening (21st December 2020).

Skywatchers, you're in for a once-in-a-lifetime treat! Jupiter & Saturn are doing a planetary dance that will result in the Great Conjunction on Dec 21, just after sunset. Find out:



🤩 When and where to look up

📷 How to photograph the conjunction



Visit: https://t.co/SdQSLex2Ex pic.twitter.com/DkaB5XyO9B — NASA (@NASA) December 20, 2020

Known as the 'great conjunction', it is also called the 'Christmas Star' or the 'Star of Bethlehem' because the planets look like one bright star which appeared in the eastern sky during Christ's birth.

What's so special about this phenomena? Well, this rare sighting will not occur again until 2080.

Needless to say, people across the world were looking forward to the "great conjunction" and it was a delight to watch indeed. Some even shared pictures and videos on social media. Check it out.

🪐 Saturn and Jupiter in a Great conjunction:



The last time when such a close conjunction visible was in 1623 and the next will be in 2080



Video📸:Indian Institute of Astrophysics pic.twitter.com/UEgWd0U984 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 21, 2020

Saturn and Jupiter every 400 years , if you zoom in you can see rings pf saturn.



visible upto 7:30 in India.

Ignore the noise.

Clicked on SE pic.twitter.com/MvR4p0HuHq — Mit (@drmjp93) December 21, 2020

Moon, Jupiter and saturn from Vile Parle, Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/TvqM3Plhlv — Hitesh Gusani (@3d_india) December 18, 2020

Great Conjunction. Jupiter and it's 4 largest moons (550 million miles away) and Saturn (1 billion miles away). Telescope image from Melbourne, Australia by Sajal Chakravorty pic.twitter.com/q5971CTD4A — Tom Kierein (@TomKierein) December 22, 2020

Jupiter and Saturn seen in new Zealand 😊 we will view to tomorrow this in india,,,,, I am so excited 😀😀 pic.twitter.com/jjgm5LmUpr — Patel Mihir Vindeshbhai (@mihir_patel410) December 20, 2020

Jupiter (L) and Saturn (R) today at 18:06, Bhopal, India.

I've never wanted a telescope as bad as I did today :/



1/100s, F6.3, ISO10000 at 300mm. #jupitersaturnconjunction pic.twitter.com/ZnSYIFs93a — Nidhi (@nachobooo) December 21, 2020

4 brighter Moon following Jupiter

And 2nd one is Ring planet ~Saturn .@Space_Station @SpaceX pic.twitter.com/Jqti85ZMZq — Amardeep Srivastav (@amardpsrivastav) December 22, 2020

The great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn, Dec. 21, taken with my Canon EOS, 1000D, mated to my Celestron Nexstar Evolution 6, 6 inch reflector telescope. If you can, and have clear skies, watch this celestial phenomena today after sunset and up till New Years pic.twitter.com/l8Da08Zajn — Hani Bathish (@hanibathish) December 22, 2020

Shot of the Great Conjunction, Jupiter and Saturn. With moons! (I love moons ❤) pic.twitter.com/fWA8aMKo5A — Kevin M. Gill (@kevinmgill) December 22, 2020

To the great conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter. There is also the 40% waxing Cold Moon illuminated by earthshine. 🌘 pic.twitter.com/OuVlTbJTpu — Astronautics & Space Science.(ASS) (@AeronauticsAnd) December 22, 2020

Few of my photos of today's Jupiter/Saturn conjunction. Almost 800 years since the last time people seen these two together so close (March 4th, 1226). And here they were again, just on time for my name day 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Y4qPgtkGJx — Julian Manolov (@_jjju_) December 22, 2020

The "Great Conjunctuon" Saturn and Jupiter coming together so closely they appeared as a single object to the naked eye in an ultra-rare event that happens just once every 20 years. And making the event even more special, this year was the closest conjunction since 1623 pic.twitter.com/oe0Fbv1xVG — Darlington Ubek 🇿🇦🇳🇬 (@darlingtonubek) December 22, 2020

The great conjunction of planets Jupiter and Saturn 😲😲😲

This event will not occur again until 2080

📷: Sai Zamora/ The Science Page pic.twitter.com/rb8Vm2TeyG — drmanoj (@drmanojpgi) December 22, 2020

Jupiter and Saturn above it as seen today evening after Sunset at Tripunithura, Kochi, India around 7 pm. Clicked by using mobile camera. Tomorrow is the great conjunction pic.twitter.com/S0mG3xoPMp — G.Visakh Varma (@VvmVarma) December 20, 2020

What a shot taken from Melbourne Australia 🔭🪐 pic.twitter.com/HFPryhHS7X — rebecca hill (@beccidee17) December 21, 2020

About last night 😍 the great Saturn and Jupiter conjunction. See you again after 800 years. pic.twitter.com/NmC74YXocS — ╦ ╠╣ Σ \/ ó ║ Ð (@The_Void______) December 22, 2020

OK, I think that's the best I can do. To get a better picture, I'll need a better camera (and definitely a bigger zoom, possible less light pollution in my city too).#jupitersaturnconjunction #Jupiter #Saturn pic.twitter.com/zCSV49OiSg — David Billa (@akaDavidBilla) December 22, 2020

@EdPiotrowski ‘s photo of the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn through his telescope. 4 of Jupiter's moons were visible: Europa, Ganymede, Io & Callisto. Saturn's Titan moon also visible. Stacked images for more clarity and color, Nexstar Celestron 6SE w/ Nikon D750. ❤️🌟 pic.twitter.com/80TGSSk5mx — Karen Jensen-Clark (@KJensenClark) December 22, 2020

Great image with nice planetary detail of Jupiter and Saturn in great conjunction image by Brett Turner.#GreatConjunction #Jupiter #Saturn pic.twitter.com/g8vrWHqmCv — Edward.Vijayakumar (@edwanx) December 22, 2020

Jupiter and Saturn Conjunction.



💫💫💫💫💫 🪐🟤✨



.



Auto-correct nearly makes me tweet "Jupiter and Saturn conjuntivitis......" pic.twitter.com/llsmAWT5tk — 🌻 (@AidaCollette) December 22, 2020

I had such a nice view of Saturn and jupiter from my window 😌❤ pic.twitter.com/pZ4JjwQvtp — Jolly Grandpa (@HoneyPlagued) December 22, 2020

My dad's friend took some pics of Saturn and Jupiter 🥺 pic.twitter.com/8FdZEPBUX3 — jo¹²⁷♡sf9 -Αρε #Χρηστάκη (@lov4hwi) December 22, 2020

The "GREAT CONJUNCTION" of Jupiter and Saturn on Dec 21, 2020 🪐♥️✨ pic.twitter.com/d6PdbomOqz — 𝙿𝚛𝚎𝚝𝚣𝚎𝚕🥨 (@MsGabBee) December 22, 2020

