In one of the rarest occurrences, two of solar system's biggest planets, Saturn and Jupiter came cheek-to-cheek on Monday evening (21st December 2020). 

Known as the 'great conjunction', it is also called the 'Christmas Star' or the 'Star of Bethlehem' because the planets look like one bright star which appeared in the eastern sky during Christ's birth. 

What's so special about this phenomena? Well, this rare sighting will not occur again until 2080. 

Needless to say, people across the world were looking forward to the "great conjunction" and it was a delight to watch indeed. Some even shared pictures and videos on social media. Check it out. 

What a sight!