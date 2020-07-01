Trigger warning: This article contains disturbing images. Reader discretion is advised.

A 3-year-old boy was pictured sitting near his grandfather's dead body, as a fight between terrorists and the CRPF broke out in Kashmir's Sopore this morning.

The child was going from Srinagar to Handwara with his grandfather in a Maruti car, when the terrorists opened fire on the CRPF.

To ensure safety, the elderly man reportedly stepped out of the car, which had been caught in the attack.

However, he was hit by the bullets and passed away on the spot. 

kashmiri boy caught in an attack
Source: India Today

His young grandchild, unable to make sense of the situation, just sat near him.

In a statement given to ANI, police officer Azim Khan noted:

When we reached the site, what we saw was disturbing. Our priority was to evacuate the child. It was very challenging as terrorists were firing upon us.

Last week, a similar incident happened in Anantnag where a 6-year-old boy was killed in an attack, while he was sleeping inside a parked car. 