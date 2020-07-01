Trigger warning: This article contains disturbing images. Reader discretion is advised.

A 3-year-old boy was pictured sitting near his grandfather's dead body, as a fight between terrorists and the CRPF broke out in Kashmir's Sopore this morning.

The child was going from Srinagar to Handwara with his grandfather in a Maruti car, when the terrorists opened fire on the CRPF.

To ensure safety, the elderly man reportedly stepped out of the car, which had been caught in the attack.

However, he was hit by the bullets and passed away on the spot.

His young grandchild, unable to make sense of the situation, just sat near him.

Life in #Kashmir. This three-year-old boy is sitting on the body of his father, killed during a militant attack on govt forces earlier today in Sopore. pic.twitter.com/1rCeF27EiN — Fahad Shah (@pzfahad) July 1, 2020

This is #Kashmir. A 3 year old boy sits on the body of his grandfather, shot during an attack. The horror is unfathomable. pic.twitter.com/Q1DH7t8Ykg — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) July 1, 2020

THIS PICTURE: Three year old boy sitting over the dead body of his father who was killed while three other paramilitary personnel were injured after militants attacked a CRPF party at Model town of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday morning. #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/lH3D9yj1St — Masrat Zahra (@Masratzahra) July 1, 2020

If your heart doesn't ache for them even after this,U are not Human.#Kashmir 🤲 pic.twitter.com/4wCPcKnLZQ — Mohammed Habeeb Ur Rehman (@Habeebinamdar) July 1, 2020

People are dying because of deadly virus all around world. But in #Kashmir virus is not only Coronavirus but Kashmiri Army as well, whose brutality has reached a new level even in this pandemic. Today, they have killed a man in front of a mere 3yrs old grandson. #KashmirBleeds pic.twitter.com/zickzJokZl — Mushaal Hussein Mullick (@MushaalMullick) July 1, 2020

In a statement given to ANI, police officer Azim Khan noted:

When we reached the site, what we saw was disturbing. Our priority was to evacuate the child. It was very challenging as terrorists were firing upon us.

A 3 year old child and his grandfather, who was killed by terrorists this morning. Rescued later by security forces. #Kashmir #Sopore pic.twitter.com/0ElFdTrKDB — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) July 1, 2020

Last week, a similar incident happened in Anantnag where a 6-year-old boy was killed in an attack, while he was sleeping inside a parked car.