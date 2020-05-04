Spring season is finally here, which means winter season is officially over. However, spring also marks that time of the year when landscapes transform into colourful wonderlands.

And, the best part about this season are the flowers that blossom and bloom in all their glory. From bluebells to wisteria to cherry blossoms, they all paint a perfect picture across landscapes, making everything look surreal and beautiful.

So, now that you are staying at home, due to the pandemic, here are some stunning pictures of spring flowers from around the world that will take away your quarantine blues.

1. Antelope Valley, California

Golden Poppies

2. Okinawa, Japan

Cherry blossoms

3. Hillegom, Netherlands

Tulips

4. Burgervlotbrug, Netherlands

Tulips

5. Hallerbos Forest, Belgium

Bluebells

6. Córdoba, Spain

Geraniums

7. Luoping County, China

Rapeseed

8. Pretoria, South Africa

Jacaranda

9. Carlsbad, California

Ranunculus

10. Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, California

Abronia and primrose

11. Kawachi Fuji Gardens, Japan

Wisteria

12. Chamonix, France

Wildflowers

13. Skomer Island, Wales

Daisies

14. Willow City, Texas

Bluebonnets

15. St James's Park, London

Daffodils

16. Hitachi Seaside Park, Japan

Nemophila

17. Namaqualand, South Africa

Wildflowers

18. Lake Tekapo, New Zealand

Lupins

19. Dartmoor National Park, England

Bluebells

20. Skagit Valley, Washington

Tulips

21. Cape Town, South Africa

King protea

22. The Gardens of Ninfa, Italy

Wisteria

23. Hitsujiyama Park, Japan

Pink moss

Soul-soothing, isn't it?