Spring season is finally here, which means winter season is officially over. However, spring also marks that time of the year when landscapes transform into colourful wonderlands.
And, the best part about this season are the flowers that blossom and bloom in all their glory. From bluebells to wisteria to cherry blossoms, they all paint a perfect picture across landscapes, making everything look surreal and beautiful.
So, now that you are staying at home, due to the pandemic, here are some stunning pictures of spring flowers from around the world that will take away your quarantine blues.
1. Antelope Valley, California
Golden Poppies
2. Okinawa, Japan
Cherry blossoms
3. Hillegom, Netherlands
Tulips
4. Burgervlotbrug, Netherlands
Tulips
5. Hallerbos Forest, Belgium
Bluebells
6. Córdoba, Spain
Geraniums
7. Luoping County, China
Rapeseed
8. Pretoria, South Africa
Jacaranda
9. Carlsbad, California
Ranunculus
10. Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, California
Abronia and primrose
11. Kawachi Fuji Gardens, Japan
Wisteria
12. Chamonix, France
Wildflowers
13. Skomer Island, Wales
Daisies
14. Willow City, Texas
Bluebonnets
15. St James's Park, London
Daffodils
16. Hitachi Seaside Park, Japan
Nemophila
17. Namaqualand, South Africa
Wildflowers
18. Lake Tekapo, New Zealand
Lupins
19. Dartmoor National Park, England
Bluebells
20. Skagit Valley, Washington
Tulips
21. Cape Town, South Africa
King protea
22. The Gardens of Ninfa, Italy
Wisteria
23. Hitsujiyama Park, Japan
Pink moss
Soul-soothing, isn't it?