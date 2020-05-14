At this point in the lockdown, you know what wouldn't hurt? A big glass of wine. And two more maybe.
But while I just dream of about it, a pig (yes, a pig) is living my life.
A video that has surfaced on Twitter, shows a pig completely passing out after having fermented corn supposed to be used for making alcohol.
And how do you know it was drunk and not just asleep? Because when shaken lightly, it tumbled down the field like a heavy stuffed toy.
Which, I won't lie, is a position I may have been found in, on a couple of occasions.
These pigs ate fermented corn to be used for making moonshine.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 13, 2020
One of them is hammered-drunk & passed-out completely.
Wait for it...😂🤣😭💀💀pic.twitter.com/q4k27SUUx0
The passed out pig is surrounded by two others, who seem to be having a good time having grass.
Levels of inebriation. There’s blind drunk. Then there’s Pig-in-the-fermented-corn-rolling-down-a-hill-and-sleeping-through-it drunk.— David Lloyd (@DavidLloydESPN) May 13, 2020
We’ve all been there— Willie Fisterbutt (@AncientAge449) May 13, 2020
The snore at the end is Academy Award levels of perfect. 🤣— Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) May 13, 2020
Rollin, Rollin, Rollin on the Riverrrrrrrr!!!— Mahomes 3:15 (@StewMcDizzy) May 13, 2020