At this point in the lockdown, you know what wouldn't hurt? A big glass of wine. And two more maybe.

But while I just dream of about it, a pig (yes, a pig) is living my life.

A video that has surfaced on Twitter, shows a pig completely passing out after having fermented corn supposed to be used for making alcohol.

And how do you know it was drunk and not just asleep? Because when shaken lightly, it tumbled down the field like a heavy stuffed toy.

Which, I won't lie, is a position I may have been found in, on a couple of occasions. 

The passed out pig is surrounded by two others, who seem to be having a good time having grass. 

When a pig is chilling more than you. Sigh!