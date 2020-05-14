At this point in the lockdown, you know what wouldn't hurt? A big glass of wine. And two more maybe.

But while I just dream of about it, a pig (yes, a pig) is living my life.

A video that has surfaced on Twitter, shows a pig completely passing out after having fermented corn supposed to be used for making alcohol.

And how do you know it was drunk and not just asleep? Because when shaken lightly, it tumbled down the field like a heavy stuffed toy.

Which, I won't lie, is a position I may have been found in, on a couple of occasions.

These pigs ate fermented corn to be used for making moonshine.



One of them is hammered-drunk & passed-out completely.



Wait for it...😂🤣😭💀💀pic.twitter.com/q4k27SUUx0 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 13, 2020

The passed out pig is surrounded by two others, who seem to be having a good time having grass.

Levels of inebriation. There’s blind drunk. Then there’s Pig-in-the-fermented-corn-rolling-down-a-hill-and-sleeping-through-it drunk. — David Lloyd (@DavidLloydESPN) May 13, 2020

We’ve all been there — Willie Fisterbutt (@AncientAge449) May 13, 2020

The snore at the end is Academy Award levels of perfect. 🤣 — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) May 13, 2020

Been there. So drunk you can’t move but you can hear everything everyone is saying, can grunt out some responses, and people keep poking you. 🤷‍♀️ — April (@speakout_april) May 13, 2020

Rollin, Rollin, Rollin on the Riverrrrrrrr!!! — Mahomes 3:15 (@StewMcDizzy) May 13, 2020

When a pig is chilling more than you. Sigh!