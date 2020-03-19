Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the country regarding our current fight against COVID-19. The PM declared a nationwide janta curfew on March 22 and even made a special request. He asked people in India to step out into their balconies and clap because how else will you get through a boring ass Sunday?

This event will take place at 5pm, so prepare your palms. This is being done to honour those who are working despite the quarantine situation. This includes doctors, nurses, and other professionals who can't afford to give up on their jobs. And to be honest, it's not like we had any plans during quarantine anyway, issi bahane we'll get out of bed and step into the sunlight.

Twitter specifically can't overlook the fact that this idea comes days after Italy's singing videos went viral. Can we top the Italians?

5 pm this sunday pic.twitter.com/k6PETdPQuE — Akshar (@AksharPathak) March 19, 2020

clap hands and plates, ring bells for 5 minutes.... pic.twitter.com/CwduIMu5iL — FancyShmancy (@extradecoction) March 19, 2020

Delhi aunty - If all of us are in the balcony applauding at 5pm then who will take the Instagram video?? — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) March 19, 2020

Italy waale musical instruments le kar videos bana rahe the. Sunday aane do, tumko na dikhaya ki balcony mein kaise kachche baniyaan sukhaate hain toh kehna. — camardard pnkj 🇮🇳 (@AskThePankazzzz) March 19, 2020

I agree with everything the PM said. It's a good speech. Share its message widely!



And spending a sunday like I've pretty much spent every single sunday....ain't that bad.



I'll even do the Italian thing at 5pm 🙂 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 19, 2020

PM: Express appreciation for 5 minutes at 5 pm this Sunday, for all those health professionals who are working round the clock to keep us safe.



A wonderful thought. Yes I will.



This is such a reassuring and measured little speech by Modi. I feel he has my back. #PMModiOnCorona — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) March 19, 2020

Leaders in the world: citizens don’t have to pay bills, stay inside, be prepared, this is a war, more facts that people want to war



M*di: if ur happy and u know it clap ur hands 👏🏼 👏🏼 — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) March 19, 2020

If you're grateful and you know it, clap your hands. But at 5 pm on the 22nd. — Kevin Lee (@kevinkennethlee) March 19, 2020

It's all good.



We just have to stay indoors on Sunday, then come outside for a few minutes to clap and then go back inside.



It's all good. — Meghnad (@Memeghnad) March 19, 2020

Italians: *Stand in Balconies, sing and play instruments*



World: "Aww! Look at these Italians! So nice!"



Modiji: "Hold my Beer..."



"RISE 1.2 BILLION PEOPLE! RISE! COME OUT IN YOUR BALCONIES AND CLAP YOUR HANDS!" — Meghnad (@Memeghnad) March 19, 2020

Guys, about Sunday, if we are all banging our plates and spoons at 5pm, can we break into the Kaalia jail song right after? 🥳🎤 #CoronaVirusUpdate pic.twitter.com/j1hjedmDCn — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) March 19, 2020

So for those who missed it, Janta curfew from 22 March , 7 am to 9 pm. Going out only for essentials allowed. All clap your hands and ring bells at 5 PM , 22 mar for 5 mins. You all responsible for everything, we have no plans, take care of yourself so we come out successful pic.twitter.com/7lRxHRzEj3 — Prabha پربھا (@deepsealioness) March 19, 2020

if you are anti corona and you know it clap your hands 👏🏻 👏🏻

if you are anti corona and you know it clap your hands 👏🏻👏🏻

if you are anti corona and you know it and you want the virus to know it if you are anti corona and you know it clap your hands 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — سانیہ (@touche_always) March 19, 2020

Sir. Go Karonaa Go is not working.



Okay.



Let's all clap together at 5pm? Maybe the sound will drive it away? — Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) March 19, 2020

#JantaCurfew



On 22nd March, at 5 pm, stand in your balconies & clap for 5 minutes. pic.twitter.com/OUfXnZxcDU — ARVIND AKSHAY 🤘🏿 (@God_Of_Pot) March 19, 2020

Modi ji please bombay people don't have balconies to go and clap outside at 5pm — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) March 19, 2020

He asked Indians to clap for 5 mins at 5 pm on Sunday. Did NOT offer any relief package. Oh yeah and part of the speech was totally ripped off from Merkel's: praise for medical professionals and supermarket employees. He added delivery guys. — Sanam Roohi (@sanamroohi) March 19, 2020

Italy's balcony timepass is India's national disaster policy. — Shireen (@shireenazam) March 19, 2020

So a 14 hour curfew with a clap in between will curb the transmission rates? #SeriousQuestion #COVID2019india #COVID19 — senthil kumar (@senthil1992) March 19, 2020

1 day curfew, clapping at 5 pm = death to corona — Copylation (@twitface27) March 19, 2020

Someday we shall be able to ask our elected govt what it did for us at the time of crisis. Not just let it tell us to clap or stand in a line.



Or maybe not. — Nitin Sethi (@nit_set) March 19, 2020

Regardless, it is necessary to keep in mind that there are those who are at the frontline of this war against Coronavirus. And we need to do everything we can, from staying in quarantine to encouraging them.