The coronavirus pandemic requires a globally-coordinated response. Keeping this in view, PM Modi recently held a video conference with Bill Gates.

The aim of the meeting was to discuss the global response to COVID-19.

Had an extensive interaction with @BillGates. We discussed issues ranging from India’s efforts to fight Coronavirus, work of the @gatesfoundation in battling COVID-19, role of technology, innovation and producing a vaccine to cure the pandemic. https://t.co/UlxEq72i3L — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 14, 2020

In the conference, both of them agreed that it was important for New Delhi to be included in the global discussions for coordinating responses to the pandemic.

Thank you for the conversation and partnership, @narendramodi. Combating the pandemic requires global collaboration. India’s role is key as the world works to minimize social and economic impact, and pave the way to vaccine, testing, and treatment access for all. @PMOIndia — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 14, 2020

PM Modi also talked about India's approach in fighting the health crisis.

As per sources, he explained how people-centric bottom-up approach has helped win acceptability for physical distancing, respect for front-line workers, wearing of masks, maintaining proper hygiene, and other lockdown provisions.

Appreciating the work done by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in the health sector around the world, PM Modi also sought suggestions from Mr. Gates to improve India's capabilities in the same.

The two parties also discussed India’s massive pharmaceutical capacity to scale-up the production of vaccines and therapeutics upon their discovery.

Concluding the meeting, PM Modi also assured Mr. Gates that India would be happy to contribute to research and analysis in this fight against the coronavirus.