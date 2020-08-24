Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video with peacocks at his official residence, yesterday, 23rd August. In the 1.47- minute video, he was seen strolling around in the garden and feeding a peacock.

The video was posted on all his social media accounts along with a poem dedicated to the national bird of India.

While some people applauded the PM for his beautiful poetry and the video with peacocks...

Beautiful video! And beautiful last two lines in the tweet 🤗 https://t.co/W1bFwlcau6 — Abhinav Prakash (@Abhina_Prakash) August 23, 2020

Very nice video by our PM @narendramodi ji https://t.co/QsrszJG65v — SK Surana (@sksurana_jantv) August 23, 2020

Wonderful... makes your Sunday special. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/5UHuRrKD1A — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 23, 2020

... others outrightly criticised him for ignoring hundreds of other problems our nation is facing right now.

Modi openly mocks India's law!

Peacock is the national bird of India and is also a Schedule I species in the Wildlife (Protection) Act and keeping it as pets is illegal. https://t.co/mNkU8XRqUk — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) August 23, 2020

An FIR must be lodged against PM Modi for holding captive a Peacock which is national bird of India & comes under Schedule 1 section 2A of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. pic.twitter.com/G5LdB0urtP — Nadeem Sharief (@INadeemSharief) August 23, 2020

When the common citizens are dying and crying...



When we all are facing the cruelty of Pandemic, Unemployment, Economic Crisis, Hunger and Death; every moment...



Our PM is shooting his own video of feeding peacocks and shamelessly sharing it on social media!



Vaah Modiji Vaah! https://t.co/7wy2yk64nc — Sandeep Saurav (@Sandeep_Saurav_) August 23, 2020

What a photoshoot 👏 entire country is reeling under a pandemic, floods n destruction in so many states, economy at it's steepest low, future of students uncertain and the list goes on.. devotional love for peacock on display exclusively for the media https://t.co/l1eyfBx8Od — Mahwish Paikar (@mahwish_paikar) August 23, 2020

Isn't it illegal and a Crime in India to have a custody of Peacock??



No wonder the Law & Order is at the worst in India now. When PM himself doesn't follow the law what we can expect from the common citizen 🤷🤷https://t.co/lBueGpRJmP — Akshay Khomane (@akshaykhomane) August 23, 2020

👉India Crosses 3 Million Coronavirus Cases



👉Indian migrants died due to unplanned lockdown



👉Indian youth committing suicide due to jobless



👉Million Indians affected by flood



And our Prime Minister is busy with photo shoot #RIPLeadership #RIPResponsibility https://t.co/LEEIbeo8iL — RAJDEEP DEB “YUVA CONGRESS” (@IMYUVACONGRESS) August 23, 2020

'Media blitz' and 'image correction': Spread positive vibes. Shed negativity. Forget Covid. Ignore students. It's peacock time. Relax! Enjoy! Unlock your mind! Unwind your worries! If you don't have peacocks at home, you can always watch my video. It's free! https://t.co/ciM0l3rP35 — Dipankar (@Dipankar_cpiml) August 23, 2020

Peacock is the National bird of India and under the Wildlife protection Act 1972 it comes under Schedule 1 species!



Keeping Schedule 1 as pets is illegal.



PM Modi openly has mocked India's law! https://t.co/f4mVzISaxN — Deepak singh (@Deepak_Smg) August 23, 2020

In the midst of an out-of-control #Coronavirus epidemic, 3 million+ cases, ~70k new cases and ~1000 deaths each day why would the Prime Minister of #India put out a video of his walking about his gardens with a #peacock strutting around him?https://t.co/osF3Dqz8cg — JayEnAar (@GorwayGlobal) August 23, 2020

Wish he could have fed migrant labourers like this, but I guess they don't make the cut for snazzy media shots. Oh well, say cheese? https://t.co/ddE88ij2im — not again (@boyhoodclub) August 23, 2020

Our peacock PM. Thanks for feeding the starving and desolate in our motherland @narendramodi https://t.co/wPpvLd25Ue — Reclaim my India. Linysajan (@LinySajan) August 23, 2020

According to reports, PM Modi has placed Chabootras at his residence, where birds can make their nests and come to feed.

What are your thoughts about the video?