While Zoom meetings have been all the rage in recent days to conduct meetings and general gatherings of people, it's also been facing its fair share of controversy. Well, something weird just happened again, and it's led to a whole lot embarrassment.

According to The Times of India, an online clinic for top badminton coaches was interrupted by pornographic images. The live streaming session was attended by over 700 coaches.

The session was overseen by chief coach Pullela Gopichand along with Indonesian coaches Agus Dwi Santoso and Namrih Suroto. The 21-day programme is being conducted by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Zoom.

Apart from coaches, there were apparently also some parents and children watching the programme. The SAI has said the meeting was not hacked, and the issue is being investigated.

In one online workshop which was being held for badminton coaches on Thursday afternoon, there was a sudden technical malfunction leading to some unwanted material popping up on the screen. The session was being conducted by a senior coach of the Badminton Association of India, who also had the online technical control of the session.

No shuttlecock jokes - please!