While India is battling the coronavirus pandemic, the postal department, on the other hand, is playing a vital role in ensuring medical essentials reach different parts of the country without any hassel.

According to reports, while addressing a press conference on Covid-19, the Home Ministry stated the postal department delivered over 100 tonnes of medicines and other medical supplies across the country during the lockdown.

Postal Department Delivers Over 100 Tonnes Of Supplies Amid Lockdown https://t.co/eyW9vnQsIN — NDTV News feed (@ndtvfeed) April 17, 2020

Home Ministry Joint Secretary, Punya Salia Srivastava said medicines, testing kits and ventialitors were delivered to hospitals and consumers by the Indian Postal Department.

Over two lakh postmen and gramin dak sevaks also ensured payments to beneficiaries of various government schemes through India Post Payment Bank using Aadhaar-based payments.

Under this system, the postal department also made hundreds of crores of payments of social security pensions and direct benefit transfers to windows, senior citizens and specially-abled people at their door steps.

While appreciating their efforts, during the press conference, Punya Salia Srivastava said:

The department has made special efforts to deliver interstate and intrastate mails during the period. It is committed to ensure door step delivery of pensions and other social benefits provided to people by the government.

The department is also working in collaboration with district administrations and NGOs to distribute food items and ration to those who are desperately in need of it. Ms Srivastava further stated:

Mobile post offices are functioning across the country, providing basic postal and financial services.



So far, 16,365 positive cases have come to light in India, out of which 521 deaths have been reported.

We salute all the frontline warriors who are working relentlessly to make sure essential items are delivered across the country, amid the lockdown.