On 25th May, George Floyd, an African-American man was killed in Minneapolis after pleading for help, by a police officer. A cop pinned George - an unarmed and handcuffed man, to the ground with his knee for more than eight minutes. 

This death has sparked protests across America, from New York to Tulsa to Los Angeles, people have taken the streets against police brutality. 

From tear gas to burning cars and ransacked stores, the protests have turned violent across the country. 

The protestors decry years of violence and death at the hands of police forces in America. 